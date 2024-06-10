Royal news - live: Kate Middleton gives Trooping the Colour update as Harry and Meghan face fresh snub
The Princess could appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony this Saturday
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appear to have been snubbed for the second time in a week after it was revealed that the pair have not been invited to the Trooping of the Colour parade.
According to reports, the Sussexes, who are now based in LA, were not invited to the King’s official birthday parade, which will take place this Saturday, 15 June.
American PR expert Michael Levine told the Mirror: “This continued exclusion of Meghan and Harry from Trooping the Colour is a poignant reflection of their ongoing estrangement from the core of the British monarchy.”
The news come as it emerged Kate Middleton may be “considering” a surprise appearance at the annual event having apologised in a heartfelt letter on for missing the final rehearsal, known as the Colonel’s Review, last weekend.
The Princess of Wales, who is the honorary Colonel of the Irish Guards, wrote: “Please pass my apologies to the whole Regiment, however, I do hope that I am able to represent you all once again very soon.”
It comes after Prince Harry turned down an invitation to the wedding of Hugh Grosvenor, the Duke of Westminster, and Oliva Henson, at Chester Cathedral last week.
According to reports, he did not want ongoing family tensions to overshadow the “society wedding of the year” where Prince William served as usher.
Queen Camilla praised for ‘warm personality'
Queen Camilla has won praise for her hosting of the Queen’s Reading Room Literary Festival at Hampton Court Palace this weekend.
American author Harlan Coben described the royal as “fantastic” and said she had “such a warm personality” as they discussed “how pleased” they both were by the literary world.
Coben said: “There’s nothing bad about a book festival, it’s one of the few things in life, there’s no controversy, there’s nothing negative. It’s just people enjoying books.
“Everybody is smiling, the Queen’s Reading Room festival has done a great job in using science to show us that reading is actually good for us, reduces stress, it increases our mental health and our empathy. And so I’m very excited to be able to help spread that message.”
King Charles refuses to ‘slow down’ amid cancer treatment
Queen Camilla has revealed that King Charles refuses to “slow down” as he undergoes treatment for an undisclosed type of cancer.
The Queen consort made the revelation on Saturday to author Lee Child at the Queen’s Reading Room Literary Festival at Hampton Court Palace.
When told that the King, who recently returned to work, also “won’t do what he’s told”, the author joked: “Sounds to me like a typical husband.”
Child said: “I asked her how the King was doing because he did my investiture when I got the CBE, so I have a soft spot.
“And I hope he’s doing fine. She said he is doing fine, except he won’t slow down and he won’t do what he’s told, which sounds to me a typical husband.”
King Charles to present new colours at Windsor Castle ahead of official birthday parade
Preparations for this year’s Trooping the Colour will continue today when King Charles presents new colours to the Irish Guards at Windsor Castle.
The colours will be displayed at the King’s official birthday parade on Saturday, 15 June.
After being presented by the King, the new colours will be consecrated by the Chaplain General.
The King will later inspect the colours at Saturday’s event, where he will carry out his duties via a carriage rather than on horseback because of his ongoing cancer treatment.
Kate Middleton ‘considering’ Trooping the Colour appearance
The Princess of Wales is reportedly “considering” a surprise appearance at the Trooping the Colour on Saturday, 15 June.
Palace sources said the Princess is considering an appearance on Buckingham Palace balcony if she feels well enough after Kensington Palace confirmed that she will not officially be taking part in the event.
Kate has been absent from public life since January after having what was then described as planned abdominal surgery.
The Princess later revealed in a poignant message that she had been diagnosed with an undisclosed type of cancer and would remain on leave from her duties for the foreseeable future as she undergoes “preventative chemotherapy”.
Kate was last seen in public on Christmas day last year.
Harry and Meghan ‘excluded’ from Trooping the Colour
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were reportedly not invited to the Trooping the Colour for a second year in a row.
News of the Sussex’s apparent latest snub comes after Prince Harry recently returned to the UK to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games.
While in the country, he was seemingly snubbed twice when his father failed to meet with him because of his ‘busy schedule’ and was then informed that Prince William was about to be made the colonel-in-chief of his old military regiment.
Publicist Michael Levine told The Mirror: “This continued exclusion of Meghan and Harry from Trooping the Colour is a poignant reflection of their ongoing estrangement from the core of the British monarchy.
“Their absence for the second year running underscores the deep rifts that persist despite the pageantry and tradition that define the Royal Family. It’s a stark reminder that personal conflicts can ripple through the public spectacle even in the most revered institutions.”
Watch: William gives update on wife, Kate
Prince William shares update on Kate’s recovery as he meets D-Day veterans
The Prince of Wales shared an update on the Princess of Wales as he met veterans at a D-Day event on Wednesday 5 June. William said Kate was “better” as he spoke to veterans at a ceremony in Portsmouth on Wednesday 5 June. “She would’ve loved to be here today,” he said, after being asked by Geoffrey Weaving, aged 100, about Kate’s wellbeing. William joined the King and Queen at the event on Wednesday as part of the royal family’s efforts to remember the sacrifices of the Allied forces ahead of the 80th D-Day anniversary on 6 June.
Watch: Prince William reveals why Princess Charlotte is not looking forward to school
Prince William reveals reason why Princess Charlotte is not looking forward to school
The Prince of Wales has revealed his daughter Princess Charlotte is not looking forward to school at the moment as she is sitting her exams. The Prince was asked where his daughter was when he met with the family of a World War Two soldier at commemorations marking the 80th anniversary of D-Day on Wednesday (5 June). William met with the family of Captain Alastair Bannerman, whose diary extract he read out at the service in Portsmouth. Captain Bannerman’s great-granddaughter asked the future King where Charlotte was. William told the young girl that Charlotte had today been sitting exams.
Duke heads under-40s rich list
Hugh Grosvenor, the seventh Duke of Westminster, heads the Sunday Times 40 Under 40 Rich List, with £10.1 billion.
The duke, who is Prince George’s godfather, inherited his title and a vast land and property portfolio at the age of 25.
Dua Lipa and Harry Styles named in Sunday Times first 40 Under 40 Rich List
The list showcases British talent from music, sport, entertainment, and business.
Flowers to be made into bouquets for charities
Much of the foliage for the wedding of the Duke of Westminster and Olivia Henson came from the grounds of Duke’s Eaton Estate, which will later host the private wedding reception.
The flowers included rambling roses, philadelphus, campanula and orlaya grandiflora, while birch trees lined the inside of Chester Cathedral.
The flowers will now be made into bouquets and delivered to local charities, churches and organisations, including those with whom the royal family have a close association.
The birch trees will be relocated to the Eaton Estate.
Why Prince Harry pulled out of Duke’s wedding
Recap:
Prince Harry’s decision to pull out of Duke of Westminster’s wedding was ‘mutual’
He has sent his ‘love and support and admiration’ for the couple ahead of their nuptials on 7 June
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments