Sarah Ferguson has admitted she doesn’t know how King Charles III is coping with his new role.

In an exclusive interview with The Independent, published on Wednesday 5 April, the Duchess of York, 63, shared her thoughts on King Charles’s reign.

“I don’t know how he’s managing. I really don’t,” she said, addressing Charles’s workload ahead of the coronation on 6 May.

“We used to go skiing together,” she said. “And I honestly have no idea how he’s managing with the amount of paperwork and all the overwhelming things he must have to deal with.”

Her comments come after King Charles reportedly asked Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle to vacate their property at Frogmore Cottage and offered it to her ex-husband, Prince Andrew, instead.

Meanwhile, reports emerged this week that Prince Harry stayed at Frogmore Cottage during his surprise visit to the UK last week.

The Duke of Sussex attended a London court for his ongoing case against Associated Newspapers, publisher of the Daily Mail, along with other high-profile figures including Sir Elton John.