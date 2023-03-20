Royal news – latest: William and Kate continue with more relaxed image as they share Mother’s Day photos
It comes amid reports Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet have not yet been invited to the coronation
What to expect from King Charles III’s coronation ceremony
The Prince and Princess of Wales have shared unseen family photographs on Mother’s Day.
On Sunday, the royals uploaded a photograph that shows Kate Middleton with Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis sitting in a tree smiling at the camera.
The new images came after Prince Harry was asked by the Home Office to give 28 days’ notice before making any trips to the UK.
The Duke of Sussex was informed that it would then be a matter for the Home Office to consider whether the requested security arrangements were necessary, following his decision to step back from royal duties.
The details of the dispute were disclosed in legal documents relating to Prince Harry’s libel claim against Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) over an article about his challenge against the Home Office over security arrangements, which returned to the High Court on Friday (17 March).
It comes as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, have not yet been invited to King Charles III’s coronation, according to reports.
Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis are reportedly set to participate in a carriage ride to Buckingham Palace after the coronation of their grandfather.
The Prince and Princess of Wales’s children will join their parents behind a Gold State Coach that will transport King Charles and Queen Camilla on 6 May.
Princess of Wales shares Mother’s Day message and unseen family photograph
The Princess of Wales has shared a heartfelt message on Mother’s Day, accompanied by an unseen photograph of herself with her three children.
The photograph shows Kate with Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven and Prince Louis, four, sitting in a tree smiling at the camera.
The caption reads: “Happy Mother’s Day from our family to yours,” with a red heart emoji.
King Charles orders soldiers at Clarence House to be quiet as morning patrols too ‘loud’
King Charles has reportedly asked the soldiers at Clarence House to be quiet, after his morning phone calls were disrupted by raised voices and loud commands used during morning drills.
According toThe Daily Mail, royal sources have said that the King’s complaint was relayed “gently and politely”.
The publication reports that an email was sent within the Army’s Household Division telling them that the King had remarked on how loud the sentries were at St James’ Palace in the mornings.
Troops were asked to carry out their duties at a “slightly lower volume,” according to the report.
Ellie Muir reports:
King Charles orders soldiers at Clarence House to be quiet in morning patrols
The King’s early morning phone calls have apparently been disturbed by the marching troops
The Crown stars playing young Prince William and Kate Middleton spotted filming together
The actors who play the Prince and Princess of Wales as university students in The Crown have been spotted filming together in St Andrews.
Ed McVey and Meg Bellamy were being filmed as William and Kate in the Fife seaside town last week.
Bellamy was dressed in clothes that would not have been out of place in the early 2000s – when the couple attended the university - including bootcut jeans with a pleated leather belt, and high-heeled suede boots.
She was carrying a book entitled First Steps In Academic Writing.
Oprah Winfrey says Harry and Meghan ‘should do what they feel is best’ over King Charles’ coronation
Oprah Winfrey has shared her thoughts about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and whether they should attend King Charles III’s coronation in May.
The talk show host, who has been close friends with the royal couple, briefly discussed the coronation during an interview on Tuesday with friend Gayle King on CBS Mornings, to promote her 100th selection for her book club, Hello Beautiful by Ann Napolitano.
During the conversation, King addressed recent reports about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex being invited to the event, before asking Winfrey for her opinion on it. “Do you think they should go? Do you think they should not go? Is it something you’d like to comment on?”
“I think they should do what they feel is best for them and their family,” Winfrey replied. “That’s what I think. That’s what the bottom line comes down to. What do you feel like is the right thing for you?”
She acknowledged she hasn’t specifically spoken to the couple about the coronation, as they haven’t “asked” her for her “opinion” on if they should attend it or not.
Amber Raiken has the full story here:
Oprah Winfrey shares advice for Harry and Meghan ahead of coronation
Duke and Duchess of Sussex have yet to confirm whether they will attend King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla’s coronation in May
Queen remembered by royal family on first Mother’s Day since her death
The late Queen has been remembered by the King on the first Mother’s Day since her death.
A poignant message celebrating all mothers was posted online alongside treasured images which showed King Charles as a beaming baby standing on the Queen’s lap, while an adult Camilla is seen smiling as she stands behind her elderly mother.
The Twitter post is accompanied by the message: “To all mothers everywhere, and to those who may be missing their mums today, we are thinking of you and wishing you a special #MothersDay.”
The Queen died in September aged 96.
Prince Harry asked to give month’s notice before making trip to UK
Prince Harry was asked by the Home Office to give a 28 days notice before making a trip to the UK, reports suggest.
The Duke of Sussex was informed that it would then be a matter for the Home Office to consider whether the requested security arrangements were necessary, following his decision to step back from royal duties.
Ellie Muir reports:
Prince Harry asked to give a month’s notice before UK trips
The Duke of Sussex was told that the time would allow for security requests to be processsed
Prince Harry’s children have not yet been invited to Coronation, report says
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s children have not yet been invited to King Charles III’s coronation,
Meanwhile, the Prince and Princess of Wales’ three children are all expected to be given key roles at the coronation of King Charles and Camilla Queen Consort on 6 May, while the Sussex’s children, Archie and Lilbet, are reportedly “not yet” invited to the event.
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are expected to join their parents in a carriage behind Charles and Camilla who will travel in the Golden State Coach as they return to the palace. The Times reports that an invite has not yet been extended to Harry and Meghan’s children.
