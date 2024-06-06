The Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex are not understood to be in contact with each other (PA) ( PA Archive )

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Lessons in Lifestyle email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Prince Harry is set to miss his close friend’s nuptials on Friday while his brother, Prince William, serves as an usher.

The Duke of Westminster is set to wed his fiancée Olivia Henson, 31, at Chester Cathedral on Friday in what is billed to be the society wedding of the year.

Hugh Grosvenor, 33, has long had close associations with the monarchy and is the godfather of both William and Kate’s eldest son, Prince George, 10, and Harry’s son, Archie, five.

However only one of the royal brothers will be attending the celebrations amid continued tensions between the pair.

A source close to Harry told People magazine that he decided against attending the wedding after acknowledging the difficulties his presence would cause.

The King is not expected to attend the nuptials, given his ongoing cancer treatment and his recent appearance at the D-Day commemorations, while Kate remains recuperating at home from chemotherapy.