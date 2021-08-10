The Duchess of York has revealed what she thinks the late Princess of Wales would have made of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s decision to step down from the royal family.

Speaking to Australian radio station KIIS 1065, Sarah Ferguson, aka “Fergie”, was asked to comment on both Prince Harry and Prince William and the ways in which they are presented in the media.

“I think they’re exceptional,” she said. “Diana would be very proud of her sons and I think they’re exceptional, exceptional boys with exceptional wives and fabulous children and so I think that she would be going, ‘YES!’”

When asked to comment specifically on what Diana would have made of Harry’s decision to relinquish his royal role, she said:

“I think that what she would have been is very proud of her boys standing tall and firm.

“They’re very like her and I think that she would be proud.”

Fergie, who was close friends with Diana, went on to discuss what life would be like for her today if Diana was still alive.

“Oh my goodness, can you imagine the grandmother races that we would have together? The parties... I would bounce her off the bouncy castle that’s for sure,” she teased.

“Although she would outrun me, she always outran me. She was like a gazelle.”

Fergie continued: “And of course, you know, her tinkering laughter... what a beautiful woman.

“And I’m glad we’re still talking about her and I’m glad there’s a statue to her and that we honour her.”

Fergie concluded by describing Diana as an “amazing lady” and explained that we shouldn’t be too judgmental of other people.

“Life is tough enough,” she said. “We don’t need to continue judging others we need to be open to seeing life in another way.”

Listen to the full interview here.