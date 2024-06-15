Trooping the colour - live: Kate Middleton pictured at palace in first appearance since cancer diagnosis
The Princess is making her first public appearance of the year
The Princess of Wales has been pictured arriving at Buckingham Palace ahead of the Trooping the Colour procession this morning, her first public appearance since being diagnosed with cancer.
In a moving statement on Friday, Kate, 42, revealed that she has both good and bad days as she undergoes “preventative chemotherapy” for an undisclosed form of the disease.
She has said she has been “blown away” by the well wishes she and her family have received since she announced her diagnosis in a poignant video in March.
Admitting that she is “not out of the woods yet”, the Princess said she has returned to light duties and helping her three children with their schoolwork when she feels well enough.
The Princess said she is looking forward to King Charles’s official birthday parade, which will be her first time appearing with the Royal Family since Christmas Day.
King Charles is “delighted “ that his daughter-in-law will be joining the family for Saturday’s events, said a Buckingham House spokesperson.
It is understood that the Princess will appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch the King’s Birthday Flypast, which brings the event to a close.
King Charles and Queen Camilla pictured arriving at Buckingham Palace
Trooping the Colour parade gets underway
The Trooping the Colour procession, which is to celebrate the King’s official birthday, has begun with members of the Irish Guards march along The Mall.
Behind the scenes at Trooping the Colour
The British Army have shared a video on social media of troops preparing for Trooping the Colour, one of the highlights of the royal calendar.
More pictures as Trooping the Colour due to begin
Political artist says royal family are ‘an anchor for uncertain times’
Political artist Kaya Mar was among spectators gathered to watch the royal procession down The Mall.
The 67-year-old had brought two oil paintings, one of the King and another of the Princess of Wales, her husband and their children.
Mr Mar said: “The royal family are like an anchor for uncertain times – especially when you see the mess of politicians.”
He added: “They are the only steady political institution amid the turmoil in the United Kingdom and, really, what is the only steady institution for the future of this country?
“It’s still royalty. They’re harmless. They’re not politicians. Whether you’re right, left, middle, whatever it is, you look up to them.”
The artist said his painting of Kate, which invoked Biblical imagery comparing her to Mary, was intended to poke fun at the “religious fervour” he thought surrounded the birth of her most recent child, Prince Louis, in 2018.
Kate pictured arriving with Prince William and three children
Princess of Wales seen arriving at Buckingham Palace
The Princess of Wales has been seen arriving at Buckingham Palace in a car ahead of Trooping the Colour.
A brief glimpse of Kate showed her wearing a pale dress with a hat, with the princess expected to appear on the balcony alongside the Royal Family.
Crowds brave the rain ahead of procession
Full statement from Kate ahead of Trooping the Colour
In a statement the Princess of Wales said: “I have been blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the last couple of months. It really has made the world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times.
“I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well.
“My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months. On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home.
“I’m looking forward to attending The King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet.
“I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal.
“Thank you so much for your continued understanding, and to all of you who have so bravely shared your stories with me.”
Watch: Princess of Wales’ last public appearance ahead of Trooping the Colour return
Watch: Princess of Wales’ last public appearance ahead of Trooping the Colour return
The Trooping the Colour parade (15 June) marks the Princess of Wales’ first public appearance since Christmas Day in 2023. After staying out of the spotlight, she announced in March that she was undergoing cancer treatment following an operation, and would be stepping back from public duties for some time. In the lead up to the Trooping the Colour, there was uncertainty over whether she would be attending this year, however, she told the public in a poignant letter that they would be seeing her on the balcony alongside her family. Over 1,400 officers are expected to participate in the parade.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments