The Princess of Wales has been pictured arriving at Buckingham Palace ahead of the Trooping the Colour procession this morning, her first public appearance since being diagnosed with cancer.

In a moving statement on Friday, Kate, 42, revealed that she has both good and bad days as she undergoes “preventative chemotherapy” for an undisclosed form of the disease.

She has said she has been “blown away” by the well wishes she and her family have received since she announced her diagnosis in a poignant video in March.

Admitting that she is “not out of the woods yet”, the Princess said she has returned to light duties and helping her three children with their schoolwork when she feels well enough.

The Princess said she is looking forward to King Charles’s official birthday parade, which will be her first time appearing with the Royal Family since Christmas Day.

King Charles is “delighted “ that his daughter-in-law will be joining the family for Saturday’s events, said a Buckingham House spokesperson.

It is understood that the Princess will appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch the King’s Birthday Flypast, which brings the event to a close.