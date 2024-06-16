Kate Middleton - latest: Prince William shares sweet message day after Princess returns to public duties
A Father’s Day message followed a public appearance on Saturday by the Princess of Wales, alongside William and the King
The Prince of Wales has shared a sweet Father’s Day message just one day after stepping out with King Charles and his wife, both of whom are receiving cancer treatment.
William signed off a social media posting of a childhood photo with: “Happy Father’s Day, Pa.”
The Princess of Wales was all smiles as she joined her family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace on Saturday to take part in the Trooping the Colour procession, her first public appearance since being diagnosed with the disease.
Waving and smiling to the crowds gathered, she was seen departing Buckingham Palace in a glass carriage alongside her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
During the ceremony, she viewed from a window with her children, before returning to the palace to view the RAF fly-past alongside the King.
In a moving statement on Friday, Kate, 42, revealed that she has both good and bad days as she undergoes “preventative chemotherapy” for an undisclosed form of the disease.
Admitting that she is “not out of the woods yet”, the Princess said she has returned to light duties and helping her three children with their schoolwork when she feels well enough.
‘We love you Papa’: Prince William’s children share sweet Father’s Day message
A new photograph of the Prince of Wales and his three children taken by the Princess of Wales has been released as a Father’s Day tribute.
The three youngsters declared: “We love you, Papa. Happy Father’s Day” in a personally-signed social media post.
Kensington Palace said Kate’s picture of William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis was taken on the Norfolk coast last month.
The post was the first time a message from the three children has been posted on the family’s social media accounts.
Father’s Day message follows a difficult year for the royals
William’s Father’s Day message follows what has been a difficult year for the royal family.
The prince has balanced supporting his wife and family with maintaining his official duties.
Kate was initially admitted to hospital for abdominal surgery on January 16 and at the time her condition was thought to be non-cancerous, but cancer was found following the successful operation.
Charles was admitted to hospital just days after Kate, also for a procedure deemed unrelated to cancer.
In February, Buckingham Palace confirmed that he had been diagnosed with a form of cancer, which is not prostate cancer, that was discovered while the King was being treated at the private London Clinic for an enlarged prostate.
Prince William shares sweet Father’s Day message
The Prince of Wales has shared a photo of him playing football with the King to mark Father’s Day.
The photo of William and Charles together in the gardens of Kensington Palace was taken on June 12 1984.
“Happy Father’s Day, Pa,” the social media post, personally signed by William, said.
The photo taken by the PA news agency shows an almost two-year-old William in short dungarees and a stripey blue top and the King in a grey double-breasted suit kicking a small football.
Princess’s return may help cancer patients
The Princess’s gradual return to public life may inspire patients going through cancer treatment, charities have said.
Dame Laura Lee, chief executive of cancer support charity Maggie’s, of which the Queen is president, said on Saturday: “Seeing Her Royal Highness, the Princess of Wales today was just lovely.
“As she said herself, today was a good day. By highlighting that there are good days and bad days, the Princess is helping to draw attention and normalise the reality of living with cancer.
“Our experts in our centres can help people navigate how to manage each day at a time and to live with the unexpected, just as the Princess is clearly doing – helping us all understand that cancer is not a straight line or a linear process.”
A spokesperson for Macmillan Cancer Support said on Saturday: “It’s an absolute pleasure to see her Royal Highness, the Princess of Wales’ at Trooping the Colour today.
“As her Royal Highness said in her comments yesterday, cancer treatment can come with both good days and bad days, and I’m sure her attending the event will inspire so many people around the world who are managing the challenging effects of cancer treatment.”
Kate Middleton’s health history as Princess of Wales returns for Trooping the Colour
The Princess of Wales’ return to public life for Trooping the Colour comes after six months of preventative chemotherapy.
In a statement ahead of the event marking the King’s official birthday, Kate said she is “not out of the woods yet”.
She has a few months of treatment to go for the unspecified form of cancer and said she has “good days and bad days”.
The Princess of Wales has said she is “not out of the woods yet”
The Buckingham Palace balcony line up: Who’s who
After a challenging year for the royal family with sibling rifts and health battles, the King’s birthday presented a much-needed joyous occasion.
Despite the bursts of rain, the sun eventually shone as the Princess of Wales returned courageously to public duties. Saturday marked her first public appearance since she revealed her cancer diagnosis in March this year.
Kate, 42, stood tall and proud next to Charles on the Buckingham Palace balcony as she watched the Trooping the Colour flypast.
The Princess of Wales delighted royal fans as she made a glorious comeback for the King’s birthday
Kate Middleton’s much-loved stylist and her rise from PA to right-hand woman after latest palace promotion
The Princess of Wales has promoted her long-time stylist Natasha Archer to a key position in the royal household.
Archer, who is credited with transforming Kate from a girl-next-door to a royal fashion icon, has been appointed a new role of senior private executive assistant to the Prince and Princess of Wales.
The 36-year-old noted her promotion at the royal household on LinkedIn, marking her departure from her former role as the couple’s personal assistant in which she had served since 2010.
Natasha Archer is said to have been supporting Kate through her cancer treatment
Kate supported by George, Louis and Charlotte in first public appearance since cancer diagnosis
The Princess of Wales was joined by her three children as she attended Saturday’s Trooping the Colour ceremony, marking her first public appearance after revealing her cancer diagnosis in March.
Kate, 42, has been receiving treatment for an unspecified form of cancer since February, when the disease was discovered after she underwent abdominal surgery.
The senior royal made her first public appearance of the year for a traditional parade through London for the King’s official birthday celebrations.
Princess has made her first public appearance since revealing cancer diagnosis in March
Meghan Markle’s American Riviera Orchard lifestyle brand name used to sell adult colouring books
Meghan Markle’s new lifestyle brand name American Riviera Orchard is being used to sell adult colouring books via an unknown online seller.
A Shopify page that uses the Duchess of Sussex’s brand name is selling adult colouring books including one labelled “working class royalty” for between £8 and £16 depending on size, The Independent can reveal.
While the working class royalty colouring book is currently sold out, two financial planners are still available priced at £8 and £16 respectively.
The colouring books have already sold out
With a dash of Disney princess – Kate has become a bellwether for uncertain times
The Princess of Wales’s appearance on the balcony for the King’s birthday parade was delivered in her hallmark style of duty and distance, but the pressure she feels to perform for us in public was there for all to see, says Tessa Dunlop:
The Princess of Wales’s appearance on the balcony for the King’s birthday parade was delivered in her hallmark style of duty and distance, but the pressure she feels to perform for us in public was there for all to see, says Tessa Dunlop
