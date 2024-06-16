✕ Close Royal Family watch Trooping the Colour flypast from Buckingham Palace balcony

The Prince of Wales has shared a sweet Father’s Day message just one day after stepping out with King Charles and his wife, both of whom are receiving cancer treatment.

William signed off a social media posting of a childhood photo with: “Happy Father’s Day, Pa.”

The Princess of Wales was all smiles as she joined her family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace on Saturday to take part in the Trooping the Colour procession, her first public appearance since being diagnosed with the disease.

Waving and smiling to the crowds gathered, she was seen departing Buckingham Palace in a glass carriage alongside her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

During the ceremony, she viewed from a window with her children, before returning to the palace to view the RAF fly-past alongside the King.

In a moving statement on Friday, Kate, 42, revealed that she has both good and bad days as she undergoes “preventative chemotherapy” for an undisclosed form of the disease.

Admitting that she is “not out of the woods yet”, the Princess said she has returned to light duties and helping her three children with their schoolwork when she feels well enough.