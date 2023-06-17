Trooping the Colour 2023 - live: King Charles rides on horseback for birthday parade
Queen Elizabeth was the last monarch to ride on horseback at Trooping the Colour in 1986
The King has become the first monarch in more than 30 years to take part in Trooping the Colour on horseback today.
Members of the royal family and 8,000 spectators are watching as Charles takes the royal salute as Colonel in Chief of the Household Division’s seven regiments as part of the ceremony, staged on Horse Guards Parade.
The colour, or regimental flag, trooped in front of hundreds of Guardsmen and officers is the King’s Colour of the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards.
The King is joined on horseback by the royal Colonels – Prince of Wales, Colonel, Welsh Guards and the Princess Royal, Gold Stick in Waiting and Colonel, The Blues and Royals.
The Duke of Edinburgh is also taking part in the ceremony on horseback, in his role as Colonel of the 1st Battalion London Guards, formed last year.
The senior royals on horseback are joined by a carriage carrying the Queen and the Princess of Wales and her children.
The Princess of Wales is wearing a green outfit. while Queen Camilla is wearing Lady Diana’s earrings.
The Princess’ dress is a tribute to the Irish Guards.
Queen Camilla is the Colonel of the Grenadier Guards, while the Princess of Wales is Colonel of the Irish Guards.
Watch: How the UK looked when a King last oversaw Trooping the Colour
King Charles has become the first monarch in more than 30 years to take part in Trooping the Colour on horseback today.
He was seen saluting to crowds as he left Buckingham Palace for the procession.
The last time a King took tor salute was in 1950 when King George VI was monarch.
Princess of Wales, Queen Camilla and Royal children ride on carriage
The Princess of Wales and Queen Camilla were joined by Prince George and Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte as they took part in the procession during Trooping the Colour today.
King Charles III inspects the Guards as he rides on horseback at Trooping the Colour parade
King Charles III inspected the Guards as he rode on horseback at the Trooping the Colour parade.
Trooping the Colour is a social as well as a ceremonial occasion and in the stands overlooking the parade ground were around 8,000 wives, girlfriends and parents of the guardsmen and officers on parade.
The event featured around 1,500 soldiers in total and hundreds of Guardsmen were lined up on the parade ground waiting to be inspected by King, who will be joined by the mounted royal Colonels, including the Queen and Kate in a carriage.
King Charles salutes as he rides of horseback
The King has received the official birthday wishes of the nation during his first Trooping the Colour ceremony as monarch.
King Charles saluted as he became the first monarch in more than 30 years to take part in Trooping the Colour on horseback today.
Queen Camilla, who is colonel of the Grenadier guards, followed behind in a carriage with the Princess of Wales, princes Louis and George and Princess Charlotte.
The King’s two birthdays
King Charles will not have his birthday until November, but the Trooping of the colour marks some official birthday wishes. Find out more about the King having two birthdays here:
Why does King Charles III have two birthdays and when are they?
The monarch will celebrate his birthday this weekend but will officially turn 75 later this year
Prince George and Louis wave to crowds
Prince George and Prince Louis were joined by their sister Princess Charlotte as they waved to crowds at the ceremony.
The three children rode in a carriage Princess of Wales and Queen Camilla during the procession on Horse Guards Parade.
The two princes are wearing suits with red ties.
What is the Trooping of the Colour?
The King has received the official birthday wishes of the nation during his first Trooping the Colour ceremony as monarch.
Pomp and pageantry are on display during the military spectacle where the most prestigious regiments in the British Army honoured their Colonel in Chief by parading to mark his anniversary.
Charles had deputised for Queen Elizabeth II at last year's event, also known as the Birthday Parade, but now rode onto Horse Guards Parade in Whitehall as the nation's head of state.
So what makes up the Trooping of the Colour? Watch here to find out. https://www.independent.co.uk/tv/culture/trooping-the-colour-meaning-king-b2359379.html
The King has left Buckingham Palace followed by royals
The King has left Buckingham Palace on horseback as Trooping the Colour gets underway in London today.
Queen Camilla, who is colonel of the Grenadier guards, followed behind in a carriage with the Princess of Wales, princes Louis and George and Princess Charlotte.
Prince George was seen waving to crowds, with Prince Louis sitting calmly between his two older siblings.
Ahead of the King were the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, as well as the Duchess of Edinburgh, and the Princess Royal’s husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence.
Soldiers lined up on Horse Guards Parade
Soldiers have lined up on Horse Guards Parade as the first Trooping the Colour of the King’s reign kicks off today.
The regiments, in red ceremonial dress, were led in by a marching band.
The King himself is taking part in today’s ceremony, becoming the first monarch in more than 30 years to do so.
Charles will take the royal salute as Colonel in Chief of the Household Division’s seven regiments as his family and thousands of spectators watch on.
