The King has become the first monarch in more than 30 years to take part in Trooping the Colour on horseback today.

Members of the royal family and 8,000 spectators are watching as Charles takes the royal salute as Colonel in Chief of the Household Division’s seven regiments as part of the ceremony, staged on Horse Guards Parade.

The colour, or regimental flag, trooped in front of hundreds of Guardsmen and officers is the King’s Colour of the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards.

The King is joined on horseback by the royal Colonels – Prince of Wales, Colonel, Welsh Guards and the Princess Royal, Gold Stick in Waiting and Colonel, The Blues and Royals.

The Duke of Edinburgh is also taking part in the ceremony on horseback, in his role as Colonel of the 1st Battalion London Guards, formed last year.

The senior royals on horseback are joined by a carriage carrying the Queen and the Princess of Wales and her children.

Queen Elizabeth was the last monarch to ride on horseback at Trooping the Colour in 1986.