Whether or not the Queen will attend her platinum jubilee celebrations next month may not be confirmed until “the day itself”, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson has said.

Speaking ahead of the four-day bank holiday weekend next month, the spokesperson explained: “The Queen is looking forward to the weekend and will be taking part in the celebrations but her presence will not be confirmed until much nearer the time or even on the day itself.”

The 96-year-old monarch has been facing mobility issues since she was hospitalised in October last year, and has been undertaking mostly virtual engagements.

Across the four-day weekend, the Queen is expected to attend the Trooping the Colour ceremony on Thursday 2 June, a service of thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral on Friday 3 June, and the Epsom Derby on Saturday 4 June.

There will be no ceremonial journey to the service of thanksgiving on 2 June, and the Queen is expected to use a separate entrance so as not to walk up the main stairs.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed on Friday that they would visit the UK in June to join in the celebrations.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to bring their children, Archie and Lilibet, with them.

However, the Sussexes and the Duke of York will not appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony following the Trooping the Colour ceremony, as this has been limited to working members of the royal family only.

A spokesperson for the Palace said: “After careful consideration, the Queen has decided this year’s traditional Trooping the Colour balcony appearance on Thursday 2 June will be limited to Her Majesty and those members of the royal family who are currently undertaking official public duties on behalf of the Queen.”

Senior members of the royal family are expected to travel across Britain over the bank holiday weekend, with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visiting Wales, the Earl and Countess of Wessex visiting Northern Ireland, and the Princess Royal visiting Scotland.

Additional reporting by PA