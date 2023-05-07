William and Kate sip drinks with Windsor crowd ahead of coronation concert

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

William and Kate delighted well-wishers with a walkabout in Windsor on Sunday as crowds gathered for the star-studded coronation concert.

The Prince and Princess of Wales sipped homemade cocktails with royal fans as they soaked up the atmosphere and also came across a special coronation ale dedicated to the King.

It came as Buckingham Palace said the King and Queen were “deeply touched” by the nation’s celebration of their coronation.

More than 18 million tuned in to watch the ceremony on TV, peaking at 20 million at the moment Charles was crowned in Westminster Abbey.

William and Kate on the Long Walk outside Windsor Castle on Sunday (REUTERS)

William and Kate chatted to picnicking families who were enjoying the summer sunshine.

At one point, Kate comforted a little girl who was visibly upset as the crowd surged to meet the couple. She gave the teary youngster, who was wearing a headband with union flag deely boppers and a navy dress, a long hug.

Before they left William told one group of well-wishers: "Enjoy the concert tonight."

Thousands queued to get into the concert at Windsor Castle (Reuters)

The walkabout came shortly after Buckingham Palace issued the first public statement on behalf of Charles and Camilla since they were crowned.

A spokesperson said the couple were "profoundly grateful" to all those involved in organising the celebrations and ceremony, and the spectators who attended the day.

“Their majesties were deeply touched by the events of yesterday and profoundly grateful both to all those who helped to make it such a glorious occasion - and to the very many who turned out to show their support in such numbers in London and further afield.”

Princess Anne attends a ‘Big Lunch’ coronation party in Swindon (Getty)

William was due to take to the stage during the evening concert, in the grounds of Windsor Castle, to make a speech.

Meanwhile, Camilla asked for her coronation bouquet of English spring flowers to be placed on the Grave of the Unknown Warrior in Westminster Abbey.

The simple posy, including auriculas, the late Queen Elizabeth’s favourite lily of the valley, and one of Charles’ favourites hellebores, by the King and Queen’s go-to florist, Shane Connolly, was laid at the memorial.