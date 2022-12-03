✕ Close Joe Biden shakes hands with Prince William in Boston

The Prince and Princess of Wales awarded the 2022 Earthshot Prize awards at a ceremony in Boston amid a three-day trip to the US.

Prince William awarded the £1m prize to five innovators tackling the climate crisis.

Earlier, William met US president Joe Biden before touring the JFK Library with Caroline Kennedy as the Princess of Wales made a solo visit to Harvard’s Center on the Developing Child in Cambridge on Friday.

Meanwhile, sources close to Prince William and Princess Kate have apparently nicknamed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “the Kardashians” in a sharp response to the trailer for their new Netflix documentary series.

The Times reported that “royal insiders” believe that Harry and Meghan “deliberately torpedoed” William and Kate’s visit to the US by allowing the streaming giant to release the first look of the documentary during the US visit.