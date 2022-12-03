Royal news – live: William and Kate announce Earthshot Prize winners as trip overshadowed by palace racism row
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s trailer for new Netflix documentary dropped early on Thursday
Joe Biden shakes hands with Prince William in Boston
The Prince and Princess of Wales awarded the 2022 Earthshot Prize awards at a ceremony in Boston amid a three-day trip to the US.
Prince William awarded the £1m prize to five innovators tackling the climate crisis.
Earlier, William met US president Joe Biden before touring the JFK Library with Caroline Kennedy as the Princess of Wales made a solo visit to Harvard’s Center on the Developing Child in Cambridge on Friday.
Meanwhile, sources close to Prince William and Princess Kate have apparently nicknamed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “the Kardashians” in a sharp response to the trailer for their new Netflix documentary series.
The Times reported that “royal insiders” believe that Harry and Meghan “deliberately torpedoed” William and Kate’s visit to the US by allowing the streaming giant to release the first look of the documentary during the US visit.
Who are the five Earthshot Prize winners?
The Prince of Wales has named five winners for his prestigious Earthshot Prize.
Each winner will receive £1m to help them develop their innovation that Prince William believes will “overcome our planet’s greatest challenges”.
Here are the winners and what their solutions are:
Mukuru Clean Stoves, Kenya
This female-founded business produces stoves fired by process biomass made from charcoal, wood and sugarcane instead of solid fuels. According to the Earthshot Prize,t he latter can lead to air pollution and accidents that claim four million lives every year. The business was awarded the Earthshot Prize for the “Clean Our Air” category.
Kheyti, India
Greenhouse-in-a-Box, created by Kaushik Kappagantulu from India, helps small-hold farmers protect their crops from extreme weather and pests. India has been severely impacted by climate change. It was awarded the Earthshot Prize for the category “Protect and Restore Nature”.
Notpla, UK
A company called Notpla, founded by Pierre Paslier and Rodrigo Garcia Gonzalez, has created a natural, biodegradable plastic made from seaweed. Notpla has made more than a million takeaway food boxes for food delivery platform Just Eat this year. They won the Earthshot Prize for the category “Built a Waste-free World”.
Australia
The Indigenous Women of the Great Barrier Reef in Australia run a programme that has trained more than 60 women in both traditional and digital ocean conservation methods. They won the Earthshot Prize for the category “Revive Our Oceans”.
44.01, Oman
Talal Hasan from Oman launched project 44.01, which aims to turn carbon dioxide into peridotite, a rock found in abundance in Oman and around the world. It offers a low-cost and safe alternative to traditional methods of storing carbon, which include burying it underground in disused oil wells. He won the Earthshot Prize fr the category “Fix Our Climate”.
Joe Biden shakes hands with Prince William in Boston
President Joe Biden vigorously shook hands with Prince William in their first official encounter since the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.
Watch:
Joe Biden shakes hands with Prince William in Boston
President Joe Biden vigorously shook hands with Prince William in their first official encounter since the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. Mr Biden said he was happy to see again the Prince of Wales and welcomed him with open arms after his visit at the John F Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston. William and Kate are on an official tour in America to deliver the Earthshot Prizegiven awards to innovative ideas for the environment. Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
VOICES: Don’t excuse racism from old people – we’re not all like Lady Hussey
The Independent’s recent story of the royal racism row over “unacceptable and deeply regrettable comments” made to a Black advocate for survivors of domestic abuse is both shocking and surprising.
The resignation of the late Queen’s lady-in-waiting, Lady Susan Hussey, over reported racist comments is not surprising. These sort of comments are completely unacceptable. The most extraordinary thing is the avalanche of ageism it has unleashed, with the hashtag #Shes83 trending on Twitter – that seems to have people assuming most older people are racist.
I’m in my seventies – and it is deeply offensive to classify people as having racist views just because they are old. At Action For Elders, our motto is #ThinkDifferentlyAboutAgeing and for many years we have fought very hard against age-related stereotypes.
Read more:
Opinion: Don’t excuse racism from old people – we’re not all like Lady Hussey
It is both offensive and wrong to assume that age makes people racist – only ignorance and intolerance does that
William and Kate sources nickname Meghan and Harry the ‘Kardashians’ in sharp response to Netflix trailer
Sources close to Prince William and Princess Kate have apparently nicknamed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “the Kardashians” in a sharp response to the trailer for their new Netflix documentary series.
The Times report that “royal insiders” believe that Harry and Meghan “deliberately torpedoed” William and Kate’s visit to the US by allowing the streaming giant to release the first look of the documentary during the US visit.
William and Kate’s trip was “derailed for the second day running by external events,” the outlet said.
On Wednesday, the big royal news story was the resignation of royal household member Lady Susan Hussey following her “unacceptable and deeply regrettable comments” to a Black charity boss.
A source told The Times that Harry and Meghan had been nicknamed “the Kardashians” because “they want all the attention they can possibly get”.
Read more:
William and Kate sources nickname Meghan and Harry the ‘Kardashians’
“They are two people who are accepting awards for themselves, talking about themselves, doing programmes about themselves”
William: I want to supercharge Earthshot impact to inspire ‘despairing world’
The Prince of Wales has declared he wants to “supercharge” the impact of his Earthshot Prize finalists to inspire a “despairing world” that there is a way forward.
William described himself as a “stubborn optimist” in an article published a few hours before the awards ceremony for his environmental prize, being staged in the US city of Boston, was due to begin.
Global star Billie Eilish will lead a stellar entertainment line-up during a ceremony – dubbed the prince’s “world cup” moment – that aims to celebrate and scale up environmental solutions to repair the planet.
Former England and Manchester United footballer David Beckham will present one of the five awards with each category winner receiving £1 million to develop their project.
Writing in the Huffington Post, the future King said about the finalists: “The Earthshot Prize wants to find the best of them. We want to celebrate and support them, so that we not only supercharge their positive impact but also demonstrate to a despairing world that there is an optimistic way forward.
Read more:
William: I want to supercharge Earthshot impact to inspire ‘despairing world’
The Prince of Wales described himself as a “stubborn optimist” in an article published before the awards ceremony for his environmental prize.
New role gives William opportunity to speak out on the environment
Now that he is king, Charles is expected to be more careful with his words and must stay out of politics and government policy, in accordance with the traditions of Britain’s constitutional monarchy. This year, he did not attend the U.N. climate conference in Egypt.
The caution presents an opportunity for William to step into that role as the royal family’s environmental advocate and speak more forcefully about the issues once associated with his father.
There is no better example than the Earthshot Prize.
“It’s a huge deal to Prince William,” Joe Little, the managing editor of Majesty Magazine. “He knows he can attract attention from the most important people. That really is the core of the Boston trip.”
After attending a welcome event Wednesday at City Hall and then a Boston Celtics game, the royal couple spent much of Thursday hearing about the threats of climate change and solutions in the works.
How green is William and Kate’s Boston royal tour?
The third and final day of William and Kate’s visit to Boston will culminate in the glitzy Earthshot awards ceremony this evening with $1.2million prizes going to a new generation of innovators to help scale their climate-fighting solutions.
Among the finalists are a company which captures planet-heating carbon emissions and stores them in rocks; one which replaces wasteful plastic packaging with a seaweed alternative, and a “greenhouse-in-a-box” concept for smallhold farmers.
But how does the royal tour’s own eco-credentials shape up?
Read more:
How green is William and Kate’s Boston royal tour?
A ‘green’ carpet, recycled outfits and veggie menus - the royal tour has been reimagined with climate-friendly elements
The New York Times interviewed Bostonians about Prince William and Princess Kate’s trip to the city, and social media is less than surprised by their unenthusaistic reactions.
“I said to my wife this morning, ‘I put my pants on the same way he does – why is he so special?’” said one Boston local about Prince William.
“I can’t talk about them because I’ll get mad,” another Dorchester woman said.
One woman waiting for her order at typical Boston Dunkin’ declined to talk to a reporter, until she asked what the story was about. When they informed her the story was about William and Kate’s trip to Boston, she said: “Don’t care.”
“The quotes from this article about how little people in Boston care about Will and Kate’s royal visit there are sending me,” tweeted one user.
“Boston doesn’t care for the royals? Ya don’t say,” said someone else.
Read more of their reactions here.
New York Times writes ‘unsurprising’ report on Boston reaction to William, Kate visit
‘Boston doesn’t care for the royals? Ya don’t say’
Prince William and Princess Kate chat with celebrities inside the Earthshot Prize ceremony in Boston.
The Princess of Wales wore Princess Diana’s emerald and choker necklace to the Earthshot Prize awards in a moment people are calling the “revenge choker”.
The choker, which is believed to be worth more than $15m, was given to Diana by the Queen who inherited it herself from her grandmother, Queen Mary.
The diamond and emerald choker was last worn by Diana on her 36th birthday.
Royal fans on social media have dubbed Kate’s jewelry choice her “revenge choker,” considering Prince Harry and Meghan Markle released the trailer for their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, just one day prior.
Kate wears Princess Diana’s emerald choker to Earthshot Prize: ‘The revenge choker’
Kate arrived at the climate awards wearing an all-green ensemble
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies