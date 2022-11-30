William & Kate news - live: Prince’s godmother quits Palace role in racism row as couple begin Boston visit
Follow for the latest updates as royal couple visit America for first time since 2014
Billie Eilish and Ellie Goulding lead musical line-up for Prince of Wales’ Earthshot Prize ceremony
Prince William and his wife Kate arrive in the US on Wednesday for their first trip abroad since the death of Queen Elizabeth II and the ascension to the throne of King Charles III.
The Prince and Princess of Wales, as they are now titled, have not visited America since 2014 when they attended events in New York City and Washington, DC.
They will visit Boston, primarily to attend an awards ceremony for the Earthshot environmental prize the prince set up. The royal couple will also visit the John F Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum where they will meet his daughter Caroline Kennedy.
The media spotlight of what is billed as a royal trip rather than a more traditional tour will be more intense as the heir to the throne’s California-based younger brother Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle will be in New York a few days later.
As the couple left the UK, Buckingham Palace became embroiled in a race row leading to the resignation of the Prince of Wales’s godmother, Lady Susan Hussey.
What is the purpose of the Boston trip?
With their three-day visit to Boston, focused on Prince William’s initiative to find the environmental entrepreneurs of a new generation, supplemented with trips to an anti-poverty program, child development researchers and local flood defenses, the couple hope to demonstrate that they aren’t the last remnants of a dying institution. Instead, Americans will see the younger face of a monarchy that is tackling important issues as it seeks to remain relevant in modern, multicultural Britain.
The visit comes less than three months after the death of Elizabeth, whose personal popularity dampened criticism of the crown during her 70-year reign. King Charles III, William’s father, has made clear that his will be a slimmed-down monarchy, with less pomp and ceremony than its predecessors.
“I think this is less about saving the Earth and more about saving the royal family,’’ Boston University professor Arianne Chernock, an expert in modern British history, said. “To be honest, we’ve seen Charles as king and his first months in that position trying to feel his way, find his way towards being a more relevant, more modern monarch. And I think we see something similar happening with William and Kate.’’
Lady Susan Hussey pictured at Prince William’s confirmation
As Prince William’s godmother and a lady-in-waiting for Queen Elizabeth II, Lady Susan Hussey is a close member of the inner circle of the royal family.
Here she is pictured at the Prince of Wales’s confirmation in 1997.
Who is protecting the Prince and Princess of Wales when they visit Boston?
When the royal family travels overseas, security is the top priority, and planning will have started months out from the Prince and Princess of Wales’s trip to Boston.
In the US, the Diplomatic Security Service (DSS) is responsible for the protection of Prince William and Princess Catherine during their three-day trip to Massachusetts, their first visit to America since 2014.
Agents from the DSS spoke with ABC News about the role of the agency and the process of arranging security for the royal couple.
“We are the law enforcement and security arm of the US Department of State and we protect the secretary of state, foreign dignitaries who are visiting the United States, foreign ministers, former heads of state, members of the royal family, in this case, as well as US citizens, athletes, corporate sponsors,” Andrew Wroblewski, the deputy assistant secretary and assistant director of the US Department of State’s Diplomatic Security Service (DSS) for domestic operations said.
Mr Wroblewski, who in the past has served on various protective details, said the agency has been working with the UK to firm up William and Kate’s schedule and protection strategy.
“So, whenever the Diplomatic Security Service has a visiting foreign dignitary, what we do is we assess the threat against that dignitary in the United States,” he explained.
“We have our Threat Investigations and Analysis Directorate, they’ll actually look at all source reporting from open source to classified intelligence. And we’ll make it a determination on whether or not we need to protect that person and at what level we need to provide protection.”
Matthew O’Brien who, as the assistant special agent in charge of the Boston DSS field, will be leading coverage for the visit, told ABC News preparations began in September.
The operation spans multiple jurisdictions and involves 11 law enforcement agencies, from local police to state police and the federal government.
“I’m confident in the plan we’ve we’ve built,” he told the network. “I will say that we cannot do anything without our state and local partners.”
‘Finding Freedom’ author notes ‘speedy response’ from palace over racism row
Journalist Omid Scobie, the co-author of the 2020 book Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of A Modern Royal Family, notes Buckingham Palace has been quick off the mark to respond to the allegations of racism as the Prince and Princess of Wales head to the US on their first overseas trip since the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.
He tweeted: “A speedy response from the Palace, who have a history of silence or denial for incidents regarding race. Lessons finally learned? Or is this just not wanting anything to overshadow the Wales' Boston visit. Arriving in the US amidst another race scandal wouldn't be the best start.”
EXCLUSIVE: Charity boss accuses Buckingham Palace of institutional racism
A Black charity boss has called for anti-racism training in royal workplaces after the late Queen’s lady-in-waiting resigned for making offensive remarks during a Buckingham Palace event.
Ngozi Fulani, of Sistah Space, Britain’s leading domestic abuse charity for Black women, said she had not yet received an apology from the Palace after the “traumatic” encounter which saw Lady Susan Hussey ask her what part of Africa she was from.
The palace aide, who served as Elizabeth II’s lady in waiting for more than 60 years, has since stepped down from her honorary role and expressed her “profound apologies for the hurt caused”.
“This is bigger than one individual. It’s institutional racism,” Ms Fulani told The Independent.
Prince William responds to race row: ‘Racism has no place in society’
“Racism has no place in our society” and the comments made at a Buckingham Palace reception were “unacceptable”, Prince William’s spokesperson has said.
This comes as Lady Susan Hussey, the late Queen’s lady-in-waiting, resigned and apologised after she made “unacceptable and deeply regrettable comments” by asking Ngozi Fulani, a prominent Black advocate for survivors of domestic abuse, where she “really came from”.
Prince of Wales’s godmother resigns from palace role amid race row
The member of the Buckingham Palace household who resigned after “unacceptable and deeply regrettable comments” made to a Black charity boss is Prince Williams godmother, it has been revealed.
Ngozi Fulani, founder of Britain’s leading domestic abuse charity for Black women, says she was left “traumatised” after she was asked racially offensive questions about her heritage at the event.
Thomas Kingsley reports.
What is the Earthshot Prize?
Prince William’s annual Earthshot Prize awards ceremony will take place on Friday 2 December, rewarding five individuals or organisations for their contributions to environmentalism and promoting solutions to climate change.
The ceremony itself will be presided over by a starry lineup of presenters including the Prince and Princess of Wales themselves, Sir David Attenborough, American actors Rami Malek, Catherine O’Hara, Shailene Woodley and Daniel Dae Kim and British radio and TV personality Clara Amfo.
Joe Sommerlad explains the intention of the prize and how it was conceived.
Princess of Wales backs The Independent’s cost-of-living campaign
The Princess of Wales today backed our On The Breadline Christmas appeal in partnership with the Evening Standard to help people struggling with the cost of living crisis.
In a heartfelt message, she thanked our readers and partners for supporting our “incredibly important” appeal, which she said is making a real difference to those in need.
The Independent’s Royal Editor Robert Jobson reports.
