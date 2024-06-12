Royal news - live: Kate Middleton gives comeback update as King Charles ramps up return with major event
The Princess could appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony this Saturday
Kate Middleton has hinted at a possible return to public life this weekend as King Charles ramps up his return to work with the announcement of a major event.
According to reports, the Princess of Wales may be “considering” a surprise appearance at the King’s annual birthday parade on Saturday, 15 June.
This comes after she apologised in a heartfelt letter for missing the final Trooping the Colour rehearsal, known as the Colonel’s Review, last weekend.
The Princess of Wales, who is the honorary Colonel of the Irish Guards, wrote: “Please pass my apologies to the whole Regiment, however, I do hope that I am able to represent you all once again very soon.”
Meanwhile, Buckingham Palace has announced that King Charles will be attending the Order of the Garter service at Windsor Castle next week.
The Order of the Garter is the oldest and most senior Order of Chivalry in Britain and they will undertake a procession including the King in the castle grounds.
Prince Louis offers heartwarming advice to England squad ahead of Euro 2024
Harry Kane advised by prince to ‘eat twice as much’
Earl Spencer hires same divorce lawyer used by King Charles to separate from Diana
Earl Charles Spencer has moved to end his third marriage to Karen Spencer
Could Meghan Markle return to Suits? Filming begins for LA-based spinoff
A new LA spin-off is currently in the works
Kate Middleton’s much-loved stylist and her rise from PA to right-hand woman after latest palace promotion
Natasha Archer is said to have been supporting Kate through her cancer treatment
Beckham bonds with King over bee talk as he is named charity ambassador
Since reportedly buying a converted barn in the Cotswolds, Beckham has posted on social media about his bee keeping.
We have some more photos from the King’s Foundation
King Charles all smiles at King’s Foundation event
The King was all smiles with David Beckham as he celebrated the work of his foundation alongside other celebrity ambassadors including Sir Rod Stewart and Naomi Campbell.
Charles attended the King’s Foundation inaugural awards ceremony which showcased the work of students, teachers, alumni and partners who have contributed to the organisation’s charitable efforts in London on Tuesday evening.
The foundation is the custodian of the Highgrove gardens and offers workshops, programmes and short courses focused on heritage and craft skills at its Barley Court education centre on the estate.
Animal rights protestors wanted to get King Charles’s attention
The animal rights protestors who defaced the new portrait of King Charles have said they wanted to entertain the Monarch.
Animal Rising activist Dan Juniper said: “We know that King Charles is a big fan of Wallace and Gromit, [as] he has publicly said before.
“And so we wanted to get King Charles’s attention in a way that he would enjoy and therefore be more likely to listen to us.”
King Charles portrait unharmed by vandalism
The new portrait of King Charles is unharmed after it was targeted by animal rights protestors today.
Gallery owner Philip Mould explained that it was behind a piece of glass that protected the image of the King when the Monarch’s face was replaced with that of the animated character Wallace and a speech bubble was added.
“We had anticipated that there might be these type of responses,” Mould said of the portrait, which hangs in London’s Philip Mould Gallery.
“(The painting) is safely secured in its frame with protective layers.
“One always lives with that thought these days. I wasn’t hugely surprised.
“The attack on the picture was not actually of a serious nature. The perpetrators put water on the surface very quickly in a swift manoeuvre and then they added stickers to that.
“No damage was done. The stickers only remained up for about 10 or 15 seconds, and then were taken down by my gallery staff.
“I asked the individuals to leave and they did.”
RSPCA responds to vandalism of King Charles portrait
The RSPCA has responded to the vandalism of King Charles’s new portrait, which targeted the organisation.
Animal Rising supporters claim they defaced the image of the King at a London gallery to draw attention to the alleged plight of animals on RSPCA Assured farms.
An RSPCA spokesperson said: “We are shocked by this vandalism of His Majesty [the] King, our patron’s, portrait.
“We welcome scrutiny of our work, but we cannot condone illegal activity of any kind. Our staff and volunteers work extremely hard rescuing, caring for, and speaking up for animals.
“Animal Rising’s sustained activity is distracting from our focus on the work that really matters – helping thousands of animals every day.
“We remain confident that our RSPCA Assured scheme is the best way to help farmed animals right now, while campaigning to change their lives in the future.”
