Kate Middleton has hinted at a possible return to public life this weekend as King Charles ramps up his return to work with the announcement of a major event.

According to reports, the Princess of Wales may be “considering” a surprise appearance at the King’s annual birthday parade on Saturday, 15 June.

This comes after she apologised in a heartfelt letter for missing the final Trooping the Colour rehearsal, known as the Colonel’s Review, last weekend.

The Princess of Wales, who is the honorary Colonel of the Irish Guards, wrote: “Please pass my apologies to the whole Regiment, however, I do hope that I am able to represent you all once again very soon.”

Meanwhile, Buckingham Palace has announced that King Charles will be attending the Order of the Garter service at Windsor Castle next week.

The Order of the Garter is the oldest and most senior Order of Chivalry in Britain and they will undertake a procession including the King in the castle grounds.