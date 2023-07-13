Who is in the Royal Box on the 11th day of Wimbledon?

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Wimbledon is entering its last few days of the tournament and the finals are imminent.

On Thursday (13 July), Elina Svitolina ended her fairytale run in straight sets after Marketa Vondrousova defeated her in the first women’s semi-final.

Elsewhere on the courts, Ons Jabeur will take on Aryna Sabalenka in the second semi-final.

Tomorrow (Friday 14 July), the men’s semi-finals day will have fans on the edge of their seats when Novak Djokovic takes on Jannik Sinner, while Carlos Alcaraz will battle Daniil Medvedev.

Keep up with Wimbledon 2023 via our liveblog.

Above the mingling crowds, fans can expect to see some famous faces over the course of the next two weeks, including senior members of the royal family, celebrities, and public figures inside the Royal Box.

So far, the Royal Box has hosted famous faces including Wicked star Idina Menzel, former Bafta chair Krishnendu Majumdar, David Cameron, David Beckham, astronaut Tim Peake, Bear Grylls, retired tennis player Roger Federer, Andrew Lloyd Webber, and Duran Duran frontman Simon Le Bon.

Over the weekend, actor Daniel Kaluuya, pop star Ellie Goulding, TV host Richard Osman, and director Richard Curtis all made appearances in the Royal Box, while Wednesday (12 July) saw Princess Margaret’s only daughter Lady Sarah Chatto, Stephen Fry and Dame Darcey Bussell take their seats.

Several other members of the royal family have also been spotted, including the Duchess of Gloucester, and the Princess of Wales, who is the royal patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC).

The Prince and Princess of Wales are regular occupants of the Royal Box during tennis season, as are Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla, though, rarely make an appearance at Wimbledon – however, Wednesday was an exception. Charles was last seen at the tournament, as the former Prince of Wales, in 2012, where he watched Federer triumph over Fabio Fognini. Prior to that, he had not attended Wimbledon since 1970.

Here’s everything we know about the biggest names in the Royal Box for the 10th day of Wimbledon 2023.

Ben Whishaw

Ben Whishaw and James Whishaw (left) in the royal box on day eleven of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon (PA)

This is Going to Hurt star Ben Whishaw and his brother James Whishaw are in the Royal Box today. The actor most recently starred in Women Talking alongside Claire Foy, Rooney Mara, and Frances McDormand. The film won the Academy Awards for Best Adapted Screenplay earlier this year.

Dina Asher-Smith

Dina Asher-Smith (right) in the royal box on day eleven of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon (PA)

British runner Dina Asher-Smith is the fastest British woman on record. The Olympic medallist had a Barbie doll created in her likeness in 2019 and has modelled for Louis Vuitton, Valentino and Off-White.

Eric Bana

Eric Bana attends the women’s singles semi-finals tennis match between Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina and Czech Republic’s Marketa Vondrousova on the eleventh day of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships (AFP via Getty Images)

Eric Bana and his wife Rebecca are seated in the Royal Box for today’s matches. The Australian actor gained Hollywood fame with his roles in the 2001 film Black Hawk Down and 2003’s Hulk.

Sir Tim Rice

Sir Tim Rice arriving on day eleven of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon (PA)

Lyricist and writer Sir Tim Rice is best known for his collaborations with Disney on Aladdin, The Lion King, and the stage adaptation of Beauty and the Beast. He is at Wimbledon with his son, filmmaker and theatre producer Donald Rice.