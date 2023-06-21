Say hello to mess-free printing with the Epson EcoTank ET-2820

Inkjet printers have always been a reliable and affordable solution for households looking to print high quality images and documents, but what should be a simple process can quickly become an overload of device compatibility and pricing options.

The number of cartridge-based solutions with different sizes, loading methods and even return schemes can be truly dizzying and it’s no secret that as cheap as a printer might seem when first bought, what you really end up paying for is the cost to refill it, and that can often be as expensive as a new printer itself.

It’s yet another preventative barrier that turns a once simple decision into a cost-measuring exercise when tallying up how much each print will cost in the long run. That’s before there’s any mention of the amount of waste each used cartridge can amount to.

That’s where the Epson EcoTank ET-2820 All-in-One Wireless Inkjet Printer (Was £209.99, now £179.99, Currys.co.uk) comes in. Featuring Epson’s EcoTank technology, The et-2820 replaces proprietary plastic cartridges with refillable ink tanks that can have a serious saving on your printing costs while still being able to print, all without the added hassle of cartridge reloads.

Save up to 90 per cent on your printing costs

Refilling printer ink can be a fiddly and messy process, not to mention the added difficulty of where to responsibly dispose used cartridges once they have been depleted. EcoTank technology means that each tank can be individually topped up from a bottle, which not only saves on the amount of plastic used per refill but also significantly reduces the cost of ink. It’s no small bonus that as an inkjet, EcoTank has a positive impact on your energy bills as well, particularly compared to more energy-intensive laser printers.

Each printer comes bundled with four refillable bottles – one for each tank – which provides up to three years worth of printing, or 7,500 colour pages to be more precise. Ink levels are also clearly displayed in transparent containers at the front of the printer, so there’s no need for second guessing when the ink might run dry midway through a printing job.

When you do eventually make it through each bottle, they can simply be disposed of with household recycling, so there’s no need to plan a trip to your local recycling point or feel a pang of guilt for throwing it out with your household waste.

No more messy cartridges

The “just fill and chill” mentality, courtesy of none other than Usain Bolt, Epson’s brand ambassador, is central to the EcoTank experience that places convenience and affordability at its centre, while still able to print up to ten pages per minute.

It’s why the ET-2820 is designed with the busy household in mind. Whether that’s transferring documents from your hybrid office or printing off homework assignments, its all-in-one scanning, printing and copying capabilities make it well suited to a variety of different tasks all around the home, from the comfort of your smart device or the printer’s 3.7cm LCD display.

The Epson Smart Panel app enables you to control your printer with great ease. You can print, copy and scan documents and photos, set up, monitor and troubleshoot your printer, and let the creativity flow with a range of artistic templates to choose from. The ET-2820 also features Apple AirPrint, for even easier printing from your Apple device of choice.

What’s more, there’s no physical connection needed – it’s as simple as connecting the printer to your home wi-fi in order to print from anywhere in your home.

To find out more information about EcoTank you can find it at https://www.epson.co.uk/en_GB/for-home/ecotank