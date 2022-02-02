Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth expecting first baby

Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth are expecting their first baby together, according to reports.

The Transformers actor’s on-again, off-again partner was photographed with a growing baby bump in Pasadena, California, last week, says People magazine.

Neither LaBeouf nor Goth , a British-born model and actress, have yet publicly confirmed the pregnancy.

The couple began dating in 2012 after meeting on the set of Nymphomaniac: Vol. II.

In March 201, Goth was spotted wearing a ring on her wedding band finger, and in October 2016 the couple tied the knot at the Viva Las Vegas Wedding Chapel in a live-streamed event.

The ceremony included an officiant Elvis, a hula dancer, and a woman singing Bruce Springsteen’s Hungry Heart.

In 2018, LaBeouf’s representatives confirmed that the couple had divorced as he was seen stepping out in London with FKA twigs.

“Shia and Mia have filed for divorce. The separation is amicable and all details pertaining to the divorce proceedings will remain private,” the rep told People.

But in March 2020, rumours of a reconciliation emerged when they were both seen wearing their wedding rings again.

In December 2020, LaBeouf was sued by FKA twigs, whose real name is Tahliah Debrett Barnett, for emotional, physical and sexual abuse.

LaBeouf has denied “each and every allegation” brought against him by Twigs in a response to her still pending lawsuit.

Goth and LaBeouf were photographed arm-in-arm at Disneyland in California in June 2021 where they rode Big Thunder Mountain Railroad and visited Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.