Simon Cowell begs Listerine to bring original mouthwash back to the UK

Simon Cowell has confused fans by posting a plea to Listerine on social media, begging the company to bring one of its original products back to the UK.

On Instagram, the music industry mogul shared a short clip of himself in his bathroom holding an empty bottle of the Listerine Original mouthwash.

“I’ve run out of Listerine,” Cowell began, speaking in a serious tone.

“This is the original. You don’t sell it anymore in the UK, I don’t know why because it’s the best.

“Could you please, please bring it back? I’m begging you.”

In the caption, Cowell tagged the American brand and wrote: “@LISTERINE I’VE COMPLETELY RUN OUT, PLEASE BRING IT BACK TO THE UK !!!!!!!”

The post has baffled the 63-year-old’s 2.2 million followers, many of whom have commented underneath asking him why he felt compelled to share it.

“Best Ad ever,” commented Canadian comedian Howie Mandel.

“Seriously??...I can send u some from this side of the world Simon,” a fan wrote.

“I’d be happy to ship you some from Canada….” another offered.

Some people even questioned whether or not it was really him in the video, asking whether it might have been AI.

“Is this really him?” one person asked.

“Clever of Listerine to create a viral campaign using AI to generate Cowell’s face. Bravo,” another teased.

The Independent has contacted Listerine for comment.