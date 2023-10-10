Sophie Turner sends cryptic Taylor Swift-inspired message amid Joe Jonas divorce

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sophie Turner has seemingly sent a Taylor Swift-inspired message to ex Joe Jonas in her first social media post since announcing their divorce.

The Game of Thrones alum, 27, took to Instagram on Sunday to share a photo of her friendship bracelet, beaded with the title of Swift’s second album. In the since-deleted Instagram Story, Turner zoomed in on her wrist decorated with the word, “Fearless”.

The Instagram Story marks Turner’s first social media post since she and the Jonas Brothers member announced their split on 6 September. The “Fearless” bracelet may be a nod to her estranged husband, who previously dated the 12-time Grammy winner in 2008. In fact, many songs off the 2008 album are believed to be about Jonas, including “Forever & Always” and “Mr Perfectly Fine”.

However, the “Fearless” bracelet could also be a self-affirmation for Turner, as she and Jonas currently deal with a custody battle and divorce proceedings. The former couple has temporarily agreed to keep their daughters - Willa, three, and another daughter, 14 months - in New York.

Amid proceedings, Swift has reportedly allowed Turner and her two daughters to use her apartment in New York City for the time being. “Taylor has opened her home to Sophie,” a source told People on 28 September. “Sophie is welcome there any time. Taylor continues to be a great friend.”

The temporary agreement came less than one week after Turner sued her estranged husband to return their two young children to England. A petition filed on 21 September in the southern district of New York claimed that the former couple’s daughters have been wrongfully retained in New York City from “their habitual residence” in the United Kingdom.

The documents state that the former couple had made England their permanent residence in April 2023 due to a desire to have their children attend school in England. According to the filing, the Jonas Brothers singer and the Game of Thrones star moved into a rental in May 2023 with a plan to move into a permanent home in December 2023.

(Instagram / Sophie Turner)

Jonas ultimately filed a petition for dissolution of marriage in Miami Dade County, Florida, on 1 September. Per the court documents, Turner allegedly learned about the divorce filing through the media, when it was reported on 5 September.

While the former couple have temporarily agreed on where their children will stay, they have not agreed on where to hold their divorce proceedings. Jonas is aiming for their case to be heard in the US while Turner wants the case to take place in England, where she wants her two daughters to live, Page Six reported.

Jonas and Turner formally announced their divorce in a joint statement on 6 September, telling fans that they have “mutually decided to amicably end” their marriage.

“After four years of wonderful marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage,” read the statement, which was posted to their respective Instagram accounts. “There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”