Sylvester Stallone praises daughter for facing fear of spiders
But eldest daughter Sophia says she is now ‘more scared’ of spiders after holding a tarantula
Sylvester Stallone has praised his eldest daughter, Sophia, for facing her fear of spiders.
In a video shared to Instagram on Monday (1 August), the 25-year-old is seen allowing a tarantula to crawl across her hand, while her father speaks words of encouragement.
“My credibly brave wonderful daughter @sophiastallone going for it!! So proud of my girls! [sic]” Stallone captioned the post.
In the footage, a professional holds Sophia’s arms steady as he places the spider on her hand. He tells her: “I’ll take it off whenever you need me to.”
Stallone can be heard saying: “Team Bravery, let’s go Sophia.”
Sophia, a social media influencer, looks visibly scared and is seen shuddering but she manages to allow the spider to crawl across her hand for around 10 seconds.
“It’s cool, it feels cool. I’m so proud of you baby love,” the Rocky actor tells his daughter.
Sophia later responded to the clip, telling her father that it did not help her overcome her fears.
“I’m actually more scared of spiders after doing that….” she commented on the post.
Stallone and his wife, Jennifer Flavin, also have two other daughters; Scarlet, 20, and Sistine, 24.
The actor also has a son named Seargeoh, 43, from his previous marriage to Sasha Czak. Czak and Stallone’s eldest son, actor Sage Stallone, died in 2012.
Stallone and Flavin recently celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary.
In a heartfelt tribute to his wife, shared to Instagram, Stallone wrote: “There is not enough words to describe what this incredibly selfless dedicated, patient, woman has meant to our lives and I only wish they could be another 25! Thank you sweetheart!”
Stallone made headlines earlier this week when he branded the producers behind the Rocky franchise as “bloodsuckers” and “parasites” after learning about a new spin-off film, Drago.
