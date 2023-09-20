Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Taylor Swift and Sophie Turner left fans delighted as the two stars were photographed grabbing dinner in New York, amid Turner’s divorce from pop star Joe Jonas.

Turner, 27, linked arms with Swift, 33, as they arrived at popular Italian restaurant Via Carota on Tuesday 19 September – weeks after Jonas filed for divorce from the Game of Thrones actor.

Swift briefly dated Jonas for three months in 2008, and also once performed alongside the Jonas Brothers. During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the “Fearless” singer claimed he broke up with her during a 25-second phone call.

Turner and Jonas were married in 2019 and share two daughters together. The Jonas Brothers singer filed for divorce from Turner on 5 September, citing “irreconcilable differences”.

“Oh to be a fly in the wall in a room with Sophie Turner and Taylor Swift,” one person wrote alongside a photo of the pair on X/Twitter.

“Picture me thick as thieves with your ex-wife,” another captioned their picture, referring to lyrics from Swift’s song “Vigilante S***”.

For their outing on Tuesday, Swift paired a rust dress and brown boots with an oversized denim trench coat, “letting everyone know that it’s officially fall season”, one fan wrote on X.

Meanwhile, Turner picked an all-grey ensemble, matching oversized trousers with a waistcoat top, for dinner.

“GIRLS SUPPORTING GIRLS,” another person wrote, celebrating their appearance together.

A long-time Swiftie, Turner has previously expressed her support for the singer while appearing to poke fun at her now-ex Jonas on social media.

When Swift released “Mr Perfectly Fine” – widely believed to be about Jonas – as part of her re-recorded album Fearless (Taylor’s Version), Turner shared the song on her Instagram Stories.

“I mean it’s not NOT a bop,” she captioned her post.

Swift reshared Turner’s post on Instagram, writing: “Forever bending the knee to the [queen] of the north.”

When she attended the Jonas Brothers’ The Tour show in New York earlier this year, Turner accessorised with a friendship bracelet that spelled out the words “Mr Perfectly Fine”.

Fans attending Swift’s ongoing, billion-dollar Eras tour usually bring homemade friendship bracelets, with lyrics of her song or references to Swift, to trade with each other.

In the aftermath of Swift and Turner’s Italian meal on Tuesday, fans turned the lyrics of “Mr Perfectly Fine” into captions for their photographs on social media platforms.

Amid rumours that their marriage had broken down over differences in Turner and Jonas’s lifestyles, the ex-couple said their decision to divorce was mutual and amicable.

Their joint statement, posted on Instagram, read: “After four years of wonderful marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage.

“There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”