Outrage after woman reveals she makes new meal for her husband if he refuses dinner

A content creator on TikTok has sparked debate across social media after revealing she makes her husband an entirely different meal if he refuses to eat the dinner she already made.

Brianna, who goes by the handle @themamabrianna on the video-sharing platform, recently posted a video showing herself making a tray of nachos for her husband.

Over the video, a section of the song “Mother” by Meghan Trainor plays as Brianna writes: “My husband didn’t eat the dinner that I made… So let’s make him some nachos.”

As she films herself assembling the dish that will be put in the oven, the text reads: “If I don’t feed him, he literally won’t eat. This used to irritate me. Now I just blame his mother for never making him try salmon.”

At the end of the clip, she hands the tray of nachos to her husband, who is waiting on the sofa while wrapped up in a blanket.

Brianna wrote in the caption: “Moral of the story: always serve your kids alllll [sic] the food, even if they say they don’t like it after the first time. 25 years from now your child’s spouse will thank you.”

The clip has been viewed more than 1.3m times on TikTok and was also shared to Twitter. Those commenting on the video expressed shock and disgust that she would make him a whole new meal if he did not like the dinner she made.

“I hope you are joking,” one person wrote. “My husband could eat air.”

Another referenced a scene from Disney’s Beauty and the Beast and said: “Sorry. My inner Beast would come out, ‘Then go ahead and STARVE!”

“Nope, if he can’t make his own food he’s going to bed hungry,” a third said.

Others pointed out that Brianna’s husband’s refusal to eat what she cooks initially was similar to the way children sometimes behave.

“She’s married to a toddler,” one person wrote, while another added: “That feeling when you’re married to a literal four-year-old.”

In a follow-up video, Brianna responded to a comment from one of her followers that said: “The man’s own hairline didn’t stick by him, but you did.”

She posted another clip of her serving him a bowl of macaroni and cheese as he lay on the sofa looking at his iPad.