TikTok star Waffler69 dies aged 33 from ‘presumed heart attack’

TikTok star Waffler69, who was known for his viral food review videos, has died age 33.

Taylor LeJeune, who had 1.8 million followers on TikTok, gained popularity on the platform with videos in which he ate odd and sometimes expired food.

The creator’s latest video shared on the platform showed him tasting a Big Fruit Loop, a novelty recreation of the cereal in massive size, and reviewing it on camera.

Clayton Claydorm, Taylor’s brother, told fans the news in a TikTok video.

“My brother Taylor... has passed away around 10pm on January 11th, 2023, from a presumed heart attack,” he said.

“He was rushed to the hospital, and I want to say an hour and a half later, he passed away. This is still pretty new.

“I don’t know what’s going to be happening in the near future... but I thought I should get on TikTok and let everybody know.”

Claydorm said he received a call from their mother saying that she needed to take LeJeune to hospital because he was struggling to breathe.

An ambulance took him to hospital where he died, Claydorm said. He also confirmed his brother’s death to NBC News.

Claydorm set up a GoFundMe page to raise money to cover the funeral costs and medical expenses.

The page has raised more than $12,000 (£9,800), with an update from Claydorm reading: “This has been insane to see how many people truly loved my brother besides my small circle of family.”

In the comments on Waffler69’s videos, fans have paid their respects to the late TikTok star.

“I’m so sorry to hear this. He was one of the good ones. A very very bright light on this crazy scene. Sending love to the family,” wrote one TikTok user.

“Rest Easy Taylor. You brought so much happiness to this world & to me personally,” wrote another.

Claydorm asked LeJeune’s followers to show their love by rewatching and sharing his videos.

“Please keep his legacy alive,” he said in the TikTok video. “Watch his content that he does have out. Keep him alive. He loved making people happy.”