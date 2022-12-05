Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Good Morning America co-hosts Amy Robach and TJ Holmes have made headlines over the last week following reports of their rumoured relationship.

On 30 November, DailyMail broke the news that the GMA3: What You Need to Know co-anchors were in a secret relationship. The publication shared photos of them on multiple outings together and reported that they even took a trip together just weeks before Thanksgiving.

While neither Robach or Holmes have publicly spoken out about these rumours, they have subtly addressed the situation on the air.

ABC News has now reacted to the dating rumours by taking both Holmes and Robach off of the air. From changes to their careers to being spotted holding hands, here’s everything you need to know about the TV hosts and their alleged relationship.

When did Holmes and Robach reportedly start dating?

The pair reportedly started their relationship in August around the same time both ended their separate marriages, according to DailyMail. That month, Holmes split from his wife of 12 years, Marilee Fiebig, while Robach split with her husband of 12 years, Andrew Shue.

Although Holmes and Robach have now deactivated their Instagrams, they each shared photos of their respective spouses on their pages weeks before they started dating. DailyMail noted that Holmes shared a birthday tribute to his wife on 19 August, while Robach shared a picture of her husband on 30 July from a trip to Greece.

However, in August, Holmes moved out of his apartment with Fiebig and Shue moved out of his place with Robach. In November, the new and rumoured couple took a trip upstate to a private cabin.

Some of the photographs shared by the publication included them laughing together at a bar one morning before filming. They were also seen holding hands in an Uber while reportedly heading towards Robach’s apartment.

Sources spoke about the colleagues’ friendship, adding: “Everyone knows that Amy and T.J. have been close friends for a long time now, running together and even socialising as a foursome with each other’s spouses.”

How have they subtly responded to the rumours?

While the pair have not addressed the allegations directly, they jokingly alluded to the reports during Friday’s segment of GMA 3, when Holmes sarcastically claimed that it had been “a great week”.

“You know, it’s too bad it’s Friday, it’s been a great week,” he said, adding: “I just want this one to keep going and going and going. Just enjoy it, take it all in.”

Robach expressed her amusement over this comment, responding: “Speak for yourself. I am very excited about the weekend, and I’m sure everyone else is too. We all love our Fridays around here, at least some of us do.”

Their exchange came two days after Holmes addressed his colleague in a solo segment of GMA3 on Wednesday. He told viewers that while Robach and correspondent Jennifer Ashton were missing from the broadcast, at the time, they’d be back “soon”.

What have Holmes and Robach’s spouses and colleagues reportedly said about their romance?

Sources have claimed that Holmes’ spouse was completely unaware of his relationship with Robach, with one telling Page Six that Fiebig was “blindsided” by the romance.

“She’s devastated. She had no idea,” the source said. “They haven’t been together in [a while], but they were trying to work it out.”

Although Robach’s husband hasn’t publicly addressed relationship rumours, he’s deleted all of his photos with her from his Instagram. Shue still has one post up that references her in the caption.

GMA’s crew have reportedly shared their stance on Robach and Holmes’ secret relationship. One staffer claimed during an interview with Page Six that the pair was “careful” keep their “affair” a secret.

“They have a very cosy relationship on air, but that is what is expected,” the source said. “But they were very careful behind the scenes to keep their affair secret. The producers at ‘GMA’ are shocked to hear they are having an affair.”

Another source who spoke to The US Sun, claimed GMA’s Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos were “furious” about their colleagues’ alleged romance.

“George and Robin do not like this. This is very messy,” the source said. “They were so proud all their hosts were decent, married and committed people.”

When did ABC News take them off the air?

On Monday 5 December, Variety reported that ABC News president Kim Godwin informed staff that Holmes and Robach would be taken off the air amid rumours of their relationship.

The outle said Robach and Holmes would not perform their anchoring duties while ABC News weighs the impact their alleged romance may have on the show and the company. Godwin reportedly referred to the rumoured relationship as “an internal and external disruption”.

However, Godwin allegedly told employees that Robach and Holmes have not violated any company policy.

Although it is not currently clear when Robach and Holmes will return to the show, a source told Variety that Gio Benitez and Stephanie Ramos will take their place to co-host Monday’s broadcast.

The Independent has contacted ABC News for comment.