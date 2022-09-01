Tom Brady sparks rumours after admitting he’s suffering ‘personal s***’
Star quarterback took 11-day break from training camp ahead of the upcoming season
NFL great Tom Brady has sparked rumours by saying he has been dealing with “personal s***” ahead of the new season, according to a report.
The star athlete took an 11-day break from training camp with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ahead of the upcoming season.
The supermodel is unhappy that her 45-year-husband un-retired after initially saying he was calling it quits, says The New York Post’s Page Six.
“It’s all personal, you know. Everyone’s got different situations that they’re dealing with,” said the former New England Patriot when he returned to the field last weekend,
“We all have really unique challenges to our life. I’m 45 years old, man. There’s a lot of s*** going on, so just gotta figure out life the best you can. It’s a continuous process.”
The Post reported that the supermodel has been spending time at her property in Costa Rica while Brady has remained in Florida.
“There’s been trouble in the marriage over his decision to un-retire. Gisele has always been the one with the kids,” a source told the newspaper.
“They had agreed he would retire to focus on the family, then he changed his mind.”
The couple married in 2009 and have a son, Benjamin, 12, and daughter, Vivian, 9.
In a June interview with British Vogue, Bundchen said that her marriage was not a “fairy tale.”
“His focus is on his career, mine is mostly on the kids,” she told the magazine.
“I’m very grateful that he lets me take the reins when it comes to our family. He trusts my decisions.”
