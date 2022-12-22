Tori Spelling admitted to hospital after ‘hard time breathing’ and ‘crazy dizziness’
The ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ star has been experiencing health issues, including high blood pressure
Tori Spelling has revealed that she is in the hospital with breathing issues.
In a post shared on her Instagram Story on Wednesday (21 December), the former Beverly Hills, 90210 star said she’d been experiencing a “hard time breathing, high blood pressure and crazy dizziness.”
Spelling explained that she had been “low on oxygen”, before criticising those who had doubted her illness.
“Here I am in hospital since late last night,” she wrote. “To all of you who gaslit me when you were told I [was] too sick to work, well here I am.”
The actor continued by explaining that she always chooses work first, and has “workaholic” tendencies.
She continued in the Instagram Story: “How about next time take someone at face value and show kindness instead of doubtfulness. Remember, for people like me, NOT working is a nightmare,” as reported by US Weekly.
Spelling also told fans that the doctors were running tests, but admitted that she wanted to “get home to my kids”.
Earlier this year, the actor, also known for starring in Scary Movie 2, opened up about the scrutiny she’s faced in the public eye.
In February, she spoke with E! News about how much she’s personally grown over the years, saying her self-confidence in her 40s is a major “game changer”.
“I definitely didn’t find my stride with my self-confidence until probably my 30s, but I’ve got to admit, I would say this past year I am feeling the most confident I ever have in my entire life,” she said.
With her husband, Dean McDermott, Spelling has two daughters: Stella, 14, and Hattie, 11, as well as three sons: Liam, 15, Finn, 10, and Beau, 5.
