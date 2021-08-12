Double trouble: 15 sets of twins to start school in a single council area

An unusually large number of twins are getting ready to start primary school in a single area of Scotland next week.

Schools in Inverclyde will welcome 15 sets of twins next Wednesday to primary one classes. The council area has the second highest twin count on record, earning it the nickname “Twinverclyde” among local residents.

This week, 13 of the new pairs met up at St Mary’s Primary School in Greenock for a photo shoot in their new uniforms in front of the press and their parents.

In 2015, Inverclyde had a record 19 sets of twins starting school. This year’s figure beats that of 2020, which saw just nine sets of twins starting in the area.

Joe Mcallister, whose twins Jessica and Joseph will head to Aileymill Primary School for the first time on 18 August, told the PA news agency he is excited for the children to start as it will “be really good for them”.

Another set of twins starting P1 at Ardgowan Primary School, Eloise and Charlie Douglas, said they were looking forward to “meeting friends” and playing football.

The 13 sets of twin are pictured in their new uniforms ahead of their first day at school (PA)

Provost Martin Brennan, also Inverclyde Council’s vice-convener of education, said: “As a former teacher myself, the return to school is always an exciting time for pupils, parents and staff.

“But it’s taken on greater significance this year following the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic over the last 18 months.

“While many of the safety rules will remain in place in schools for the time being, it’s just great to be celebrating the return to the classroom, including here at St Mary’s Primary in Greenock, which is the latest new or refurbished school completed as part of our £270 million schools estate transformation.

“I wish all the children – and of course our education staff– all the very best for the start of the new term next week.”