British professional boxer Tyson Fury and his family are the subject of a new Netflix reality TV show, titled At Home With the Furys.

The show follows Fury as he navigates his retirement from boxing, his own mental health issues and becomes more involved in the day-to-day activities of his family life, alongside his wife Paris Fury.

His six children – with a seventh baby due in September 2023 – also star in the show. And while there are many surprise moments in the series, it’s the children’s names that have left viewers stunned.

What are Tyson Fury’s children called?

Paris and Tyson’s eldest daughter is named Venezuela, 13, who was born on September 27, 2009.

Venezuela told the cameras in At Home With The Furys that she gets along with her father "quite well" even though she thinks he is "very strict”.

“He just doesn’t like me wearing makeup and looking nice,” she explained, before revealing that Fury was recently angry with her when she wore a mini dress. “Strict parents raise sneaky kids,” she added.

Speaking about the decision behind his children’s names, Fury told The Guardian in 2011: "One night, while I was sleeping, I thought of Venezuela. My wife is called Paris. I’m Tyson and [gesturing to his son] he’s called Prince John James. If the girl had a normal name it wouldn’t fit in, would it? I wanted to call the boy Patrick but the wife didn’t want it.”

Paris and Tommy Fury with their children Prince John James, Athena, Prince Tyson Fury II, Valencia Amber, Prince Adonis Amaziah and Venezuela (Netflix)

Fury and his wife Paris welcomed their second child and first son, Prince John James, in 2011. While Prince is the eldest of Tyson’s three sons, he shares the same first name as his two younger brothers: Prince Tyson II, seven and Prince Adonis Amaziah, four.

Fury explained in his 2020 documentary: "I’m a king and they’re princes until they earn their rightful name."

Tyson Fury and son Prince Adonis on ‘At Home With The Furys’ (Netflix)

Paris and Tyson also share daughters Valencia Amber, five, and their youngest daughter Athena is two years old.

Back in March 2023, Tyson and Paris announced they were expecting their seventh child together, with Tyson writing on his Instagram Story:

Sharing a picture of the pair to his Instagram Story, he captioned the post: “I get to date night with my beautiful pregnant wife @ParisFury1. God is great!”

“What a woman. 7th [baby] incoming. Fantastic news to cheer me up!”