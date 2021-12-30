How to get 45 days off in 2022 using only 18 days of annual leave

It hasn’t exactly been the best year. But if all goes well, 2022 could bring better and brighter things, namely because you might be able to transform 18 days of annual leave into 45 days off.

This is because next year, Good Friday, which is a bank holiday, falls on 15 April, while Easter Monday falls on 18 April.

This means that if you get bank holidays off at your workplace, you could enjoy a 10-day break by simply taking four days of annual leave over Easter.

And if you book off 19-22nd April, this means you’d be able to go on holiday from 15 April until 24 April.

This is how it would pan out:

Friday 15 April: Bank holiday

Saturday 16 April: Weekend

Sunday 17 April: Weekend

Monday 18 April: Bank holiday

Tuesday 19 April: Annual leave

Wednesday 20 April: Annual leave

Thursday 21 April: Annual leave

Friday 22 April: Annual leave

Saturday 23 April: Weekend

Sunday 24 April: Weekend

A similar hack could be applied to the May bank holidays next year. If you go abroad on 30 April, and take 3 May until 6 May off as annual leave, you would be able to go abroad until 8 May, meaning you could enjoy an eight-day holiday with just four days of annual leave again.

This is because Monday 2 May is the first May bank holiday next year.

This is how your schedule would look:

Saturday 30 April: Weekend

Sunday 1 May: Weekend

Monday 2 May: Bank Holiday

Tuesday 3 May: Annual leave

Wednesday 4 May: Annual leave

Thursday 5 May: Annual leave

Friday 6 May: Annual leave

Saturday 7 May: Weekend

Sunday 8 May: Weekend

There will also be a bank holiday for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee next year, which falls on 2 and 3 June.

Plan it right, and you could go abroad from 30 May until 5 June using just three days of annual leave. This is how it would work:

Monday 30 May: Annual leave

Tuesday 31 May: Annual leave

Wednesday 1 June: Annual leave

Thursday 2 June: Bank holiday

Friday 3 June: Bank holiday

Saturday 4 June: Weekend

Sunday 5 June: Weekend

Then, in August you could work out a similar routine by making the most of the bank holiday at the end of the month. Plan it right, and you could get a nine-day holiday using just four days of annual leave:

27 August: Weekend

28 August: Weekend

29 August: Bank holiday

30 August: Annual leave

31 August: Annual leave

1 September: Annual leave

2 September: Annual leave

3 September: Weekend

4 September: Weekend

Finally, we turn our attention to Christmas. With multiple bank holidays, you could find yourself jetting off for another nine days using just three days of annual leave:

Saturday 24 December: Weekend

Sunday 25 December: Christmas Day (weekend)

Monday 26 December: Bank holiday (Boxing Day)

Tuesday 27 December: Bank holiday

Wednesday 28 December: Annual leave

Thursday 29 December: Annual leave

Friday 30 December: Annual leave

Saturday 31 December: Weekend

Sunday 1 January: Weekend

Monday 2 January: Bank holiday

Now you know, it’s time to start booking your annual leave for next year.