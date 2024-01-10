Unlock Savings with Quidco: Sign Up Today and Claim a £10 Bonus

Finding innovative ways to save money has become a top priority for savvy customers looking for the best deals at their favourite retailers, in order to make every penny count. Whether that’s a generous drop in price on fashion labels, or an extra saving on your Friday night takeaway, earning cashback can be a simple way to watch those savings add up as you spend.

So if you’re on the lookout for a seamless and rewarding way to pad out your wallet, then look no further than Quidco – your new go-to cashback destination. Quidco works with a number of different companies across a broad range of categories, so whatever you’re looking to buy, chances are there’s a saving to be made – even on your weekly groceries.

But that’s not all: New members who sign up to Quidco today can earn a generous £10 sign up bonus as well, meaning that customers can begin saving before they have even made their first purchase!

In order to find out more about Quidco, how it works and how you can claim a free sign up bonus, keep reading below to find out more.

What is Quidco?

Quidco is a cashback site that works with over 5,000 retailers across the UK to help customers find the best deals on their products. It’s a dynamic platform designed with one goal in mind: putting money back in your pocket just as it’s spent.

Whether you’re already a deal-savvy saver or just starting out on your bargain hunting journey, Quidco offers a simple yet powerful way to earn cashback on everyday purchases.

How Quidco Works

Quidco receives a commission from the retailers it works with for every referral that they make towards the retailer’s website. This means that every time you click on one of Quidco’s deals and are taken to the retailer’s website, any purchases you make will be tracked by Quidco and a third party.

Quidco also utilises an ‘affiliate network’ which acts as a middle-man between Quidco and the retailers. By using this affiliate network, Quidco is able to accurately distribute any earnings made on purchases on behalf of its participating members. After purchases have been confirmed and verified, the cashback rewards are then paid into this affiliate network and passed along. Quidco then receives its commission while members are entitled to their cashback rewards.

How long does cashback take to get paid into your account?

Due to the sheer number of different retailers that Quidco works with, there’s no definitive timescale for when members are guaranteed to receive their cashback payments.

However, Quidco does guarantee that they will inform their members of the expected payout duration for each retailer, so users can always know when to expect their hard-earned rewards.

How to claim your £10 sign up bonus

Signing up for Quidco isn’t just a smart way to save some money longterm; it’s also rewarding right from the start.

As a special welcome offer, new users signing up today will score a £10 bonus credited directly to their accounts, just for taking that first step toward a more financially savvy future.

Sign up to Quidco to start saving today