Full list of US 2024 federal holiday dates
The list of US federal holidays is made up of 11 days of significance that Americans recognise and celebrate
On Monday, 15 January, the US will honour Martin Luther King Jr Day.
Every year, millions of Americans take off to honour the civil rights leader, who was assassinated 56 years ago. However, this year, the holiday falls on Martin Luther King Jr’s actual birthday.
King is celebrated and remebered for his irrevocable movement to end segragation policies, inequality, and the violence against Black people existing in the country prior to, and throughout the 1950s and 1960s. The activist led a massive March on Washington in 1963, as well as multiple other peaceful protests as the head of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference.
In 1983, fifteen years after King was shot on a hotel balcony in Memphis, President Ronald Reagan signed a bill to declare Martin Luther King Jr Day as federal holiday. However, it wasn’t officially observed until three years later.
Though the law recognises specific federal holidays, this does not mean that individuals working for private businesses are required to have work off.
From Veterans Day to Christmas, here are the dates of the 2024 federal holidays.
New Year’s Day: Monday, January 1
Birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr.: Monday, January 15
Presidents’ Day: Monday, February 19
Memorial Day: Monday, May 27
Juneteenth National Independence Day: Wednesday, June 19
Independence Day: Thursday, July 4
Labor Day: Monday, September 2
Indigenous Peoples’ Day (also observed as Columbus Day): Monday, October 14
Veterans Day: Monday, November 11
Thanksgiving Day: Thursday, November 28
Christmas Day: Wednesday, December 25
Other important days to note:
Valentine’s Day: Wednesday, February 14
St Patrick’s Day: Sunday, March 17
Good Friday: Friday, March 29
Easter: Sunday, March 31
Passover: Monday, April 22
