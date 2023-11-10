Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Americans are celebrating Veterans Day on 11 November, which means there might be some store closures on both Friday and Saturday.

The holiday is meant to honour all US military veterans. It also coincides with other holidays, including Armistice Day and Remembrance Day, which are celebrated in other countries to mark the end of World War I.

The US previously observed Armistice Day, but the holiday was renamed Veterans Day in 1954.

Veterans Day annually takes place on 11 November because World War I ended on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month.

Because it is a federal holiday, when the holiday falls on a weekday, some American workers have the day off and sometimes children get the day off of school. When Veterans Day falls on a Saturday, the preceding Friday is typically designated as the holiday.

Non-essential federal government offices are closed and no mail is delivered. As for banks, it depends on who you bank with. Some banks, like Wells Fargo, Bank of America and PNC, are open regular hours on Friday and will be closed on Saturday. Capital One, however, will be closed Friday and open regular hours Saturday. People should check their bank’s website or app for more information regarding their local branch’s specific hours.

Normally on the holiday, most retail stores aren’t closed and tend to operate under the same hours as usual. For example, despite the post office being closed on Saturday, both FedEx and UPS will be operating under normal hours.

Here’s what is closed and open on Veterans Day 2023:

Costco

All Costco stores in the US will be open on Veterans Day, as noted on the retailer’s official website.

Target

Target will be open on 11 November and operating during its usual business hours, depending on the location of each store.

Starbucks

The coffee chain will be open during its usual hours on Veterans Day this year. Specific hours of operation vary for different Starbucks stores.

Walmart

The retail giant will be open during its regular hours, with opening and closing times varying for each Walmart location.

Whole Foods Market

Similar to Walmart, Whole Foods Market will be open on 11 November this year, but the exact hours in which stores are open are based on location.

Trader Joe’s

Trader Joe’s is open on Veterans Day, with its usual hours from 8am to 9pm. However, specific opening and closing times vary for each store.

Aldi

The supermarket chain will be open on Veterans Day, according to Aldi’s official website. Hours of operation vary based on location of the store.

Sam’s Club

According to the chain’s official website, Sam’s Club stores will be open from 9am to 8pm for Club members.

Dunkin’ Donuts

The coffee chain will be open on Veterans Day, with hours depending on the stores’ locations.

Walgreens

Walgreens will be operating during its regular hours, with some stores even open for 24 hours a day. Specific closing times are based on location.

Kroger

Kroger will also keep its doors open, with specific hours varying for each store.

Lowe’s

The home improvement store will be open during its usual hours, with most stores closing around 10pm. However, exact opening and closing times are based on the location of stores.