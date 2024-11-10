Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Americans are celebrating Veterans Day on November 11, which means there might be some store closures on Monday.

The holiday is meant to honour all US military veterans. It also coincides with other holidays, including Armistice Day and Remembrance Day, which are celebrated in other countries to mark the end of World War I.

The US previously observed Armistice Day, but the holiday was renamed Veterans Day in 1954.

Veterans Day annually takes place on 11 November because World War I ended on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month.

Because it is a federal holiday, when the holiday falls on a weekday, some American workers have the day off and sometimes children get the day off of school.

Non-essential federal government offices are closed and no mail is delivered. Banks like Wells Fargo, Bank of America, PNC, and Capital One are closed on Monday. People should check their bank’s website or app for more information regarding their local branch’s specific hours.

Normally on the holiday, most retail stores aren’t closed and tend to operate under the same hours as usual. FedEx and UPS will be open.

Here’s what is closed and open on Veterans Day 2024:

Costco

All Costco stores in the US will be open on Veterans Day, as noted on the retailer’s official website.

Target

Target will be open on 11 November and operating during its usual business hours, depending on the location of each store.

Starbucks

The coffee chain will be open during its usual hours on Veterans Day this year. Specific hours of operation vary for different Starbucks stores.

Walmart

The retail giant will be open during its regular hours, with opening and closing times varying for each Walmart location.

Whole Foods Market

Similar to Walmart, Whole Foods Market will be open on 11 November this year, but the exact hours in which stores are open are based on location.

Trader Joe’s

Trader Joe’s is open on Veterans Day, with its usual hours from 8am to 9pm. However, specific opening and closing times vary for each store.

Aldi

The supermarket chain will be open on Veterans Day, according to Aldi’s official website. Hours of operation vary based on location of the store.

Sam’s Club

According to the chain’s official website, Sam’s Club stores will be open from 10am to 8pm for Club members.

Dunkin’ Donuts

The coffee chain will be open on Veterans Day, with hours depending on the stores’ locations.

Walgreens

Walgreens will be operating during its regular hours, with some stores even open for 24 hours a day. Specific closing times are based on location.

Kroger

Kroger will also keep its doors open, with specific hours varying for each store.

Lowe’s

The home improvement store will be open during its usual hours, with most stores closing around 10pm. However, exact opening and closing times are based on the location of stores.