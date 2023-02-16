Watch live as the fashion world gathers for Vivenne Westwood’s funeral

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as the fashion world gathers to remember the late Dame Vivienne Westwood at her funeral today, 16 February.

The iconic designer died “peacefully” at the age of 81 surrounded by her family in Clapham, southwest London, on 29 December 2022, her representatives have said.

Westwood rose to fame in the fashion scene in the 1970s. She was known for her androgynous designs, slogan T-shirts and irreverent attitude towards the establishment.

As well as making strides in fashion, Westwood was renowned for her activism, including suspending herself in a birdcage in 2020 in a demonstration against the detention of Julian Assange.

The WikiLeaks founder is currently being held in Belmarsh prison as he continues an appeal to fight extradition to the US on charges in connection with the leaking of US military documents. He has been denied permission to leave prison to attend the funeral.

