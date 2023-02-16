Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Watch live as the fashion world gathers for Vivenne Westwood’s funeral

Holly Patrick
Thursday 16 February 2023 13:16
Comments

Watch live as the fashion world gathers to remember the late Dame Vivienne Westwood at her funeral today, 16 February.

The iconic designer died “peacefully” at the age of 81 surrounded by her family in Clapham, southwest London, on 29 December 2022, her representatives have said.

Westwood rose to fame in the fashion scene in the 1970s. She was known for her androgynous designs, slogan T-shirts and irreverent attitude towards the establishment.

As well as making strides in fashion, Westwood was renowned for her activism, including suspending herself in a birdcage in 2020 in a demonstration against the detention of Julian Assange.

The WikiLeaks founder is currently being held in Belmarsh prison as he continues an appeal to fight extradition to the US on charges in connection with the leaking of US military documents. He has been denied permission to leave prison to attend the funeral.

Recommended

Sign up for our newsletters.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in