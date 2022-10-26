Wayfair’s Way Day sale is not to be missed – here are the best homeware pieces to shop now
With top offers on furniture, soft furnishings, lighting and more, you’re in for a real treat
A change in season can quickly make you feel that your current interiors aren’t quite up to scratch. As we enter the winter months, you may be looking to swap out your summery homewares for more cosy ones so that you can make the most of your home during the festive season.
Thankfully, we’ve got some good news. Wayfair has kicked off its highly anticipated shopping bonanza: Way Day, which launched on Wednesday (26 October) and will run until Thursday (27 October). The 48-hour sale event serves as the perfect opportunity to save on furniture, appliances, seasonal decor, soft furnishings and so much more ahead of the holidays.
You’ll likely have already heard of the mecca that is Wayfair, but if you have not, you’re in for a real treat. With an impressive selection of items for every space, style, and budget, the online retailer is the ultimate destination for all things homeware. Better still, it stocks some of the best brands in the business, notably Le Creuset, Silentnight and KitchenAid, and it offers free delivery across the board.
Owing to the sheer number of impressive deals available during the Way Day event, it can feel a little overwhelming. So, if you’re looking for some inspiration, there’s a curated edit below. From bedding and sofas to vintage-inspired dressers and bed frames, keep scrolling for all of the best bits.
Altra Furniture three seater clic clac sofa bed: Was £469.99 to £369.99, Wayfair.co.uk
Best for: Sleeping extra guests
Searching for a sofa bed so you can accommodate extra guests? Enter Wayfair’s clic clac design, which easily transforms from a three-seater to a comfortable place for your loved ones to rest their heads. If you’re looking for a particular colourway, you’ll be glad to know that it comes in six different shades, from dark green to mustard yellow.
Should you wish to add a little texture, we’d recommend doing so with these luxury cotton tasselled cushions (was £26.99, now £21.99, Wayfair.co.uk) and make guests feel at home with this gorgeous floral butterfly duvet cover set (was £30, now £13.99, Wayfair.co.uk) – both of which are also on offer.
Foundstone Chelsea six-drawer solid wood double dresser: Was £469.99, now £405.99, Wayfair.co.uk
Best: Dresser
Finding the perfect dresser to compliment your bedroom decor can be difficult, but luckily Wayfair has plenty of designs to choose from. This particular option is built from solid wood and the design is brimming with vintage charm. Thanks to the fact it has six drawers, it’s the ideal storage solution. Alternatively for something more modern, turn to this white double drawer dress (was £419.99, now £332.99, Wayfair.co.uk), which is similarly as discounted.
Trent Austin Design Abby six-light sputnik chandelier: Was £109.99, now £90.99, Wayfair.co.uk
Best: Ornate light fitting
There’s no denying that choosing the right ceiling light for a room can be difficult. But luckily Wayfair’s collection is impressive and will make the process a whole lot easier. If you’re looking to make a real statement in your living space, look no further than this impressive six-light chandelier. With an industrial-inspired design, it’s an on-trend addition to your home, and now it’s under £100, it really is a no-brainer.
Swan retro five-piece aluminium non-stick cookware set: Was £57.20 to £48.99, Wayfair.co.uk
Best: Kitchen essential
Wayfair isn’t all style-focused furniture, it also has an impressive range of cookware from some of the best brands in the business. If you’re in the market for a new set ahead of stewing season, Way Day is the perfect time to snap one up. This five-piece offering by Swan, for example, includes everything you could need and more – two frying pans and three ceramic saucepans all of varying sizes. The retro design offers something a little different, making the pots and pans a lovely kitchen accessory.
Well Woven Malaga beige rug: Was £124.99 to £98.99, Wayfair.co.uk
Best: For extra texture
Adding different textures into a room can really elevate a space, and luckily Wayfair’s shopping bonanza Way Day offers the perfect opportunity to snap up a rug at a more affordable price. This beige number features a geometric and oriental pattern, and it looks like it’ll be particularly cosy underfoot.
Zipcode Design Emelia upholstered bed frame: Was £319.99, now £274.99, Wayfair.co.uk
Best: For a bedroom refresh
Perhaps it’s your bedroom that you’re looking to refresh. If so, there’s surely no better place to start than with your bed. This upholstered frame looks like it’ll fit in perfectly with your existing wall colours and furniture, and to really up the ante, why not invest in a new Silentnight mattress (was £561, now £516.99, Wayfair.co.uk), which will undoubtedly improve your sleep.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
