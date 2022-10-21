Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

‘I feel anger, sadness, I feel excitement’: Emily Ratajkowski discusses her divorce

Model says she is dating again

Saman Javed
Friday 21 October 2022 08:45
Comments
Emily Ratajkowski accuses Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde of 'fetishising female pain'

Emily Ratajkowski has discussed the range of emotions she has felt since splitting from her husband of four years, Sebastian Bear-McClard.

The couple split earlier this summer amid rumours that McClard had cheated on her. They share a one-year-old son named Sylvester.

Offering insight into her new relationship status in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, the model, 31, said she knows she will “be okay”, and that she has started dating again.

“I feel all the emotions. I feel anger, sadness. I feel excitement. I feel joy. I feel levity. Every day is different.

“The only good thing I know is that I’m feeling all those things, which is nice because it makes me believe that I’ll be okay.”

Recommended

Ratajkowski said that while she is yet to join a dating app, she hasn’t ruled out the possibility. “Give me time,” she said.

Admitting that she has “never been single before”, the My Body author reflected on pandering to her romantic interests in the past in a bid to feel “chosen”.

“To use the TikTok phrase, I was a bit of a ‘pick-me girl’ in the sense that I wasn’t very good at deciding what I liked,” she explained.

“It was hard for me to go on a date with someone and think about how much I did or didn’t like them. I would have been thinking about how they were perceiving me, what it meant, what they wanted from me, what it meant about my self-worth.

“I don’t have that anymore. So now it’s really fun to go to dinner with someone and be like, ‘Cool. I really enjoyed these parts of them. I really didn’t like these other parts’.”

Recommended

Elsewhere in the interview, Ratajkowski said she felt comforted by the knowledge of her mother also got divorced in her early thirties, and that it had been a “glorious” period of freedom.

“She always romanticised that time in her life,” Ratajkowski said. “So I’ve expected this decade to be the best decade. Even if I didn’t see it going this way.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in