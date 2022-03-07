How to have a better period: Ask an expert anything

If you feel moody before your period or experience a painful or heavy flow, there are practical things you can do, according to women’s health expert Le’Nise Brothers.

Brothers offers tips as well as natural remedies and solutions for common conditions and complaints around the menstrual cycle in her new book You Can Have A Better Period, which will be released on 8 March.

This International Women’s Day, the yoga teacher and registered nutritionist, specialising in hormones and the menstrual cycle, will be on hand to answer questions on all things period-related between 2pm and 3pm during an ‘Ask Me Anything’ event.

She’s also taking part in our IWD expert panel - Exploring the gender health gap - from 1pm to 2pm.

Exploring the gender health gap virtual event: Sign up for your free ticket here

Maybe you’re wondering if it’s normal to get headaches before your period or want to know how yoga and nutrition can support different phases of your cycle.

Whatever your questions, Brothers wants you to know that it is possible to have a better period.

To ask Brothers your period-related questions, all you have to do is register to submit your question in the comments below.

Post your questions beforehand and Brothers will answer as many as she can between 2pm and 3pm on 8 March.

If you’re not already a member, click “sign up” in the comments box to leave your question.