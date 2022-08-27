Sign up for the Independent Women email for the latest news, opinion and features Get the Independent Women email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Independent Women email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

British swimmer Rebecca Adlington has suffered a miscarriage 12 weeks into her pregnancy.

The Olympics champion shared the sad news in a post to her Instagram on Saturday (27 August), which showed her sitting in a hospital bed holding a hot drink.

Adlington, who also has a six-year-old daughter named Summer, and one-year-old son Albie, had yet to reveal to the public that she was expecting her third child.

Writing in the caption of the post, Adlington said she is also recovering from sepsis, a kidney infection and a fever.

“On Tuesday, me and Andy went to hospital for our 12-week scan only to discover we’ve had a miscarriage which resulted in emergency surgery,” Adlington wrote.

She was sent home from hospital on Thursday following the surgery but was readmitted on Friday to treat the infections.

“I’m slowly on the mend. Long way to go but I’m in the right place,” Adlington said, thanking the hospital staff for their care.

“It’s such a devastating time but important in times like these we remember we aren’t alone and have so much support,” she added.

Praising her husband Andy Parson, Adlington said he had been her “rock” through the difficult time.

“@andrewparsons5 you have been my rock this week. Same with family and friends. We haven’t managed to process it all yet but I know with their support we’ll get through it,” Adlington wrote.

“Once I’m able to leave hospital I’m extremely grateful I get to go home and give my two little ones the best hugs!”

Adlington and Parsons married in August last year in Chesire, five months after welcoming their son Albie. Summer is from Adlington’s previous marriage to Harry Needs, who she divorced in 2016.

You can contact the Miscarriage Association helpline on 01924 200799 or email the charity at info@miscarriageassociation.org.uk. The helpline is open from 9am to 4pm Monday to Friday.

For more information, help and support regarding pregnancy loss, you can contact Tommy’s on 0800 0147 800.

To contact Petals to enquire about the charity’s counselling services, you can call 0300 688 0068 or email counselling@petalscharity.org.