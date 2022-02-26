‘Am I just dumb?’: Wordle 251 answer leaves players stumped

Wordle players have been left feeling frustrated this morning as many people failed to guess today’s five-letter word.

The daily game, which gives users six attempts at guessing the day's word, was created by US-based software engineer Josh Wardle in October last year before it was acquired by The New York Times at the beginning of February for an undisclosed seven-figure sum.

Wordle is now estimated to be played by three million users daily.

The way the game works is, when you guess a word, the squares will either appear with a grey background, yellow or green. Grey means the letter is not in the word at all, yellow indicates it is in the word but it isn’t in the right place and green means it’s the right letter in the right place.

(*Warning: Spoilers ahead*)

But Wordle 251 has left players scratching their heads as the word contains not one double up letter, but two.

The answer for Wordle 251 is “vivid”, which contains two “V”s and two “I”s.

“As I stare at the available letters and am not able to form a single word, I have to wonder.....am I just a dumb***?” one user on Twitter.

Another player, who goes by Dan, revealed he didn’t guess a single correct letter in any of the six guesses.

Another said that “everyone who solved today’s Wordle deserves a PhD”.

A fourth joked: “They really did this to us the day after Russia declared war?”

One Twitter user called the word the “best Wordle challenge yet” and said it “needed some proper thinking” and it was “not too easy”.

Another user said that the word was “annoying” and that they “rage quit” in the end.

The word comes after social media users noted that there was a crossover between Wordle and Quordle earlier this week.

Quordle is similar to Wordle but you need to guess four words in nine attempts rather than one word in six attempts.

Users realised the word “trove” appeared in both, with some people suggesting that Quordle creators must have played that day’s Wordle.