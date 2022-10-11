Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

How to create a better work-life balance, according to an expert

‘Sensory cues’ like clothing and drinks are the key, Nina Nesdoly says

Ben Barry
Tuesday 11 October 2022 10:46
Comments
<p>Canadian expert Nina Nesdoly says ‘sensory cues’ are the key to switching off from work</p>

Canadian expert Nina Nesdoly says ‘sensory cues’ are the key to switching off from work

(Getty Images)

A work stress and prevention expert has revealed how to reveals how to detach from work, including removing work apps, changing clothes and using different scents.

Nina Nesdoly, 28, revealed the best ways to detach from work included drinking different drinks when you’re relaxing and when you’re at work to differentiate between the two.

Nina, who holds a masters degree in management from the University of Montreal, Quebec, Canada, and is now studying a PhD in management at the University of Concordia, said it is “crucial” that employees leave work in the office.

The expert said that people need to use sensory cues such as thinking about the type of tea they are drinking, the lighting in the room and clothing to be able to detach their home life from their working life.

Nina stresses the importance of psychological detachment, meaning the ability to mentally disconnect from work and not think about job-related issues when you are away from your job.

Recommended

She said: “When you’re no longer thinking about or giving your mental energy to work, it’s incredibly important because your brain does not know the difference.

“So if you are sitting at your computer, and you are interviewing a guest or typing up a story, your brain is like, ‘Great, got it, we’re at work’.

“If you’re lying on your couch, thinking through that story over and over again, editing it in your head, your brain is like, ‘Cool, we’re at work’.

“So from your brain’s and your body’s perspective, whatever you’re thinking about, is what goes.

“So even if you are not at work, if you’re thinking about work if you’re giving your mental energy to work, then you are kind of working.

“You’re giving that you’re giving away your resources, whereas your time off work, is really for you to protect and use your resources for yourself.”

Nina said it if people are struggling to detach their work life from their home life, they should work with sensory cues.

Recommended

She said: “So think about all of your senses, what you see what you smell, what you taste, what you hear and what you feel.

“Look at what is in your work environment, and this includes working from home. Is there a particular tea that you’re drinking? You’re looking at screens, lighting that you’ve got that goes with work, outfits that go with work, and when you’re off work, switch those.

“So for example, you might want to, if you’re working from home, have a scent like a peppermint around which is very invigorating, very good for focus as a work scent. Then when you’re transitioning off work, you’re going to light some more relaxing lavender, chamomile-type scent.”

SWNS

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in