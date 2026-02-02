Transfer deadline day live: Liverpool hijack Chelsea move, Zirkzee’s Man Utd exit, Palace to replace Mateta
The January transfer window closes at 7pm today and clubs across the Premier League and Europe have a final chance to strengthen their squads for the final push to the end of the season.
With injuries mounting, Liverpool have entered the market for a new defender hijacking Chelsea’s interest in Rennes defender Jeremy Jacquet. The club have agreed £55m deal for the 20-year-old centre-back but it is not expected that he will move to Merseyside straightaway.
Chelsea, meanwhile, have parted ways with Raheem Sterling who is gaining interest from clubs such as Tottenham now that he is a free agent. Spurs are also understood to be keen on rivalling Inter Milan for the signature of former Aston Villa winger Moussa Diaby.
Manchester United’s Joshua Zirkzee could be one of the late movers having fallen down the pecking order under Michael Carrick. Zirkzee was rumoured to want to leave Old Trafford during Ruben Amorim’s previous reign and have been linked with both Roma and Napoli.
Elsewhere, Premier League leaders Arsenal are plotting a bid for Atletico Madrid star Julian Alvarez, while Crystal Palace could be busy on deadline day with Jean-Philippe Mateta set to leave the club and Wolves’ Jorgen Strand Larsen looking likely to be his replacement.
Disasi set for West Ham loan
Axel Disasi is on the brink of joining West Ham from Chelsea on loan, reports Fabrizio Romano.
The Chelsea centre-back could boost Nuno Espirito Santo’s Hammers and the bid to beat the drop.
Disasi was part of the Blues’ “bomb squad”, but has rejointed training under Liam Rosenior.
But there is little chance of regular minutes still at Stamford Bridge, meaning a loan across London could revitalise his career.
What's going on with Joshua Zirkzee?
Manchester United forward Joshua Zirkzee remains the subject of speculation with The Sun reporting that Roma and Napoli are interested in signing him.
Juventus are also said to be monitoring Zirkzee’s situation but despite the interest Man Utd seem set on keeping Zirkzee on the books.
The striker has fallen down the pecking order under Michael Carrick but, with incomings looking unlikely on deadline day, the head coach wants to keep Zirkzee in the squad.
He said: "Josh is just trying to work to get fit and get around the group. It has been great to have him back training with the group for the first time.
"That is as far as it goes, for me and for Josh. I am looking forward to working with him. That's it, nothing else has been needed to be said."
Why Raheem Sterling’s sad decline is symptomatic of a chaotic Chelsea era
A good day to bury bad news became a very good day to bury bad news. Chelsea FC announced Raheem Sterling’s departure two-and-a-half hours before kick-off on Wednesday. Later that night, they had beaten a man consigned to their past rather earlier, and after a rather more successful time at Stamford Bridge, in Antonio Conte.
Overcoming Napoli in Italy was the best result of Liam Rosenior’s brief tenure, and one of the finest since Sterling last kicked a ball for the Blues.
Geertruida move to Liverpool collapses
Liverpool have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Lutsharel Geertruida.
The Reds had opened talks over a move for the on-loan Sunderland defender, hoping to bring him in to provide emergency right-back cover.
However, The Times now report a deal is not expected to happen now with Sunderland not in a position to sanction a move for the player, whose parent club is RB Leipzig.
Wolves accept Palace bid for Strand Larsen
Crystal Palace have had their latest offer for Jorgen Strand Larsen accepted by Wolves, The Independent understands.
The offer is £43m guaranteed plus £5m in add-ons, with it understood that the Norwegian’s medical has been booked in.
It coincides with the imminent exit of Jean-Philippe Mateta, with AC Milan agreeing a £30m deal with the Eagles for the Frenchman.
Julian Alvarez 'unhappy' at Atletico as Arsenal learn price
Julian Alvarez continues to be of interest to Arsenal and Gary Lineker believes he would be a fantastic signing for the club.
Alvarez had scored 40 goals in 86 games for the Spanish side and would bring more firepower to the Gunners forward line.
ESPN reports the Spanish club would reportedly demand a fee in excess of €100m to sell the player.
Alongside Arsenal, both Barcelona and Chelsea are said to be tracking the Argentina international.
And Atletico could be more willing to sell Alvarez, should they get a deal for Ademola Lookman over the line.
“I saw they were linked with Julian Alvarez who I know is not entirely happy with life at Atletico,” Lineker said on the Rest is Football podcast.
“Now that is the sort of player you know can handle the big occasion – he’s a World Cup winner for crying out loud.
“Someone like that at Arsenal would be game over. But they do need one or two of these current forwards to start scoring on a reasonably regular basis.”
Liverpool agree £60m deal for Jeremy Jacquet after hijacking Chelsea move
The 20-year-old, who was a Chelsea target, will move to Anfield in the summer after Liverpool agreed a fee with the French club.
It could rise to £60m including add-ons and would make Jacquet the second most expensive defender in Liverpool’s history, after Virgil van Dijk.
