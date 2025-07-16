Your morning coffee just met its match with the Club Lloyds perk-filled bank account

Disclaimer This article was written by The Independent, as part of a paid sponsorship with Lloyds Banking Group. The information in this article was correct on the 16th June 2025.

Picture this: it’s the weekend, and you’re sinking into your sofa with a hot cup of coffee, ready to binge-watch your favourite reality show. The snacks are at the ready, and your bank account is the last thing on your mind...until now. What if your bank didn’t just help you manage your money, but actually enhances those Saturday night rituals, too?

Enter Club Lloyds, the current account that gives you access to a whole host of perks to make your day-to-day a little more exciting. Whether it’s scoring cinema tickets for the latest Timothée Chalamet blockbuster, enjoying discounts on your morning matcha or dining out for less at top restaurants, Club Lloyds makes life a little sweeter. The hardest part? Choosing which benefit you want to enjoy.

But it’s not just about the fun stuff, Club Lloyds also works hard for your finances. Sure, banking doesn’t have to be boring (with Club Lloyds, it’s far from it), but the bonuses of charge-free spending abroad and competitive interest rates aren’t to be overlooked, either. This isn’t just another app to clutter your home screen – it’s a lifestyle change.

Ready to make your money go further with a few perks along the way? Keep reading to discover how Club Lloyds is more than just a bank account.

Benefits to keep life brew-tiful

Plans that make it out of the group chat are rare, but six cinema tickets for the latest Marvel instalment should do the trick. Or perhaps 25 per cent off at Caffè Nero (cheers, Coffee Club!) will kick it over the line? After all, the gworls do love their iced lattes. There’s even discounts on dough balls at PizzaExpress plus many many more restaurants, if a one-year Gourmet Society membership is more your bag.

With Club Lloyds, the good life comes to you – and the pals, if you’re feeling generous. Say sayonara to squabbles about who owes who, the gang’s got bigger issues to contend with: which one* of these juicy deals are we cashing in on? With everything from 12 months of Disney+ Standard with Ads to the excitement of glossy mags landing on your doorstep for one full turn around the sun, who would’ve thought your bank account would be the key to luxe living?

*Club Lloyds customers are entitled to one lifestyle benefit

Banking with bonuses

Forget the days of watching your money gather dust in your account. With Club Lloyds, your balance can actually earn you some extra pocket change. With up to 3 percent interest (AER%) on your balance, you’ll start seeing those pennies add up without lifting a finger. That’s 1.5 percent interest for those putting away up to £4k and, if you’re set to exceed that (go on, chief!), you’ll see an extra 1.5 percent interest AER added*.

Planning a trip abroad? Great news, Club Lloyds has you covered with zero surcharges on exchange rates across spending, withdrawals and foreign transactions. AKA, your pistachio ice creams and Aperol spritzes are still on the (debit) cards.

And, for those trying to get onto the property ladder, preferential savings rates and exclusive mortgage offers will bring that ambitious housing goal oh-so-much closer. Your bank account just became your financial BFF.

*3 percent (AER%) total for customers saving between £4,000 and £5,000

Deposit the cash, ditch the fee

All those lucrative perks we’ve talking about? You can cash in on them for just £5 a month. But here’s the kicker: if you have the means to deposit £2000 a month, that fee gets refunded. Poof. So, whether you’re putting your paycheck to good use or saving up for something big (ski trip 2026, incoming), those perks can be yours to enjoy without the £5 nibble off your balance.