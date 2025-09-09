Up to 30 million car finance deals eligible for compensation, says FCA boss

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Up to 30 million car finance deals made between 2007 and 2020 could be eligible for compensation, the boss of the UK’s financial watchdog has said.

Nikhil Rathi, chief executive of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), said he hopes that most payouts to drivers will be made during 2026.

The FCA is currently consulting on an industry-wide redress scheme for consumers who experienced harm.

It said some motor finance firms broke the law or its rules by not properly informing customers about commission paid by lenders to the car dealers that sold them the loan.

Mr Rathi told a group of MPs on the Treasury Committee: “During the period that we’re looking at – from 2007 through to approximately 2020 – there are around 30 million agreements… and all of those will be eligible for compensation.

“One of the things that we are looking at very closely is what the scope of the scheme will be.”

He said that the FCA was looking into so-called discretionary commission arrangements (DCAs), of which there were about 14.6 million over the same period.

This refers to arrangements whereby brokers, including car dealers, were able to increase interest rates on car loans so they could get more commission.

“A very significant proportion of those agreements… we do think probably breached the law when it came to disclosure and, by extension, unfair relationships,” Mr Rathi said.

The regulatory chief said it was consulting on the scheme because there was “evidence that there have been unfair relationships between lenders and their consumers and commissions paid that were not adequately disclosed”.

He said that a “large number of consumers were not properly informed and perhaps did not get the fairest interest rate that they should have done” for a motor finance agreement.

The consultation is due to be launched by early October, Mr Rathi said, adding: “We hope that compensation, where it is due, can start to be paid next year.”

“The practices that we’re dealing with in this scheme are practices of the past, and we do want to put this behind us as soon as possible,” he stressed.

Meanwhile, the FCA boss suggested that customers do not need to use lawyers or claims management companies (CMCs) to make a complaint, and warned people about potential fraudsters exploiting the situation.

He said: “Some of the CMCs and law firms are putting out high-pressured advertising suggesting to consumers they may get more than £4,500, and numbers like that.

“We have intervened in around 400 promotions by claims management companies, asking for them to be removed or amended, since 2024.

“One hundred and seventy-one we have asked to change since the Supreme Court judgment itself.

“So we don’t agree with some of those very large estimates … we do think the average is likely to be hundreds, not thousands, of redress.”

The FCA previously estimated that most individuals would probably receive less than £950 in compensation.

It also said that the final total cost of any compensation scheme is estimated to be between £9 billion and £18 billion.

Mr Rathi told MPs that there were at least 38 motor finance firms in the UK that were likely to have to be involved in running a scheme.

The industry-wide action was announced after the Supreme Court ruled in August that lenders were not liable for hidden commission payments on car finance agreements.

But the FCA released a statement shortly after the judgment, saying it was “clear that some firms have broken the law and our rules” and that it was “fair for their customers to be compensated”.