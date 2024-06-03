Half a million people affected by child benefit payments glitch

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Around half a million people have been affected by an issue which meant that some child benefit payments did not arrive as scheduled.

Around 30% of child benefit payments scheduled for Monday were not made – equating to around 500,000 people being affected.

HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) has apologised and said it is working urgently to resolve the issue.

The issues that caused payment problems today will not impact payments scheduled for tomorrow HMRC spokesperson

An HMRC spokesperson said: “We’re sorry that some customers’ child benefit payments have not arrived as scheduled and we are working urgently to resolve the issue.

“The issues that caused payment problems today will not impact payments scheduled for tomorrow.”

Child benefit is usually paid every four weeks on a Monday or a Tuesday.

Some people may receive the benefit weekly, for example if they are a single parent or receiving certain other benefits, such as universal credit.

HMRC also placed a statement on X, formerly Twitter, which said: “We’re sorry that some customers’ Child Benefit payments have not arrived as scheduled and we are working urgently to resolve the issue.

“There’s no need for customers to call us and we will provide updates here as soon as they are available.”

As of August 2023, 6.91 million families were in receipt of child benefit payments.

The weekly child benefit allowance is generally £25.60 for an eldest or only child and £16.95 per child for additional children.

People may be eligible for child benefit if they are responsible for a child under 16 and live in the UK.

The issue with payments was caused by a processing error.

People who have been left out of pocket may want to complain to HMRC, which has a complaints section on its website at www.gov.uk/government/organisations/hm-revenue-customs/contact/complain-about-hmrc.