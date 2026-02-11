Warning romance scammers are changing tact to this kind of fraud

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Romance scammers are increasingly posing as savvy investors, luring victims with promises of fake profits, Nationwide Building Society has warned.

The financial institution highlights a shift from "dramatic emergency pleas" to manipulation through bogus financial opportunities.

Reported cases of these scams rose by 5 per cent between 2024 and 2025. Data shows women typically lost £4,100 per incident, significantly more than the £2,600 lost by men.

Individuals over 55 accounted for 62 per cent of cases. Despite representing only 6 per cent of incidents, under-30s bore 14 per cent of the total financial losses, according to Nationwide.

Its figures were released ahead of Valentine’s Day (February 14), although Nationwide said its own data indicated that romance scams spiked in March and September.

open image in gallery Experts are warning of traditional romance scammers changing tact - and instead focusing on financial investment frauds ( PA Archive )

Jim Winters, head of economic crime at Nationwide, said: “Our fraud team has seen romance scammers moving away from dramatic emergency pleas and more towards investment-style manipulation.

“Nationwide is seeing fewer ‘help me, I’m in trouble’ scams and more cases – especially among younger people – where scammers pose as savvy investors, who flaunt fake profits and imply access to exclusive opportunities.”

He said that, while emergency-based scams still disproportionately affected older people, increased public awareness had pushed criminals to evolve their tactics.

Mr Winters said: “The trend reflects a wider rise in blended romance investment fraud, where scammers use crafted personas, fabricated wealth, and persuasive stories to build trust before steering targets into high-loss schemes.”

Get a free fractional share worth up to £100.

Capital at risk. Terms and conditions apply. Go to website ADVERTISEMENT

Get a free fractional share worth up to £100.

Capital at risk. Terms and conditions apply. Go to website ADVERTISEMENT

Here are some of the various tactics used by romance fraudsters, according to Nationwide Building Society:

1. Emergency or crisis fraud.

The scammer creates a sudden, emotional emergency to persuade the victim to send money. Examples include claims of urgent medical treatment, a relative falling ill, or unexpected travel costs.

2. “I can’t meet you” fraud.

The criminal repeatedly makes excuses for why they cannot meet in person, creating a sense of longing and emotional dependence. Excuses often include claims of working overseas or working for the military.

3. Investment or money-making romance scams.

Scammers “groom” victims into believing they are helping someone with or benefiting from a financial opportunity. Fraudsters invent get-rich-quick schemes or opportunities involving cryptocurrency. They may encourage their victim to transfer money on their behalf.

4. Gift card or voucher fraud.

Instead of asking for bank transfers, criminals request cards or vouchers as these may be harder to trace and can be easy for criminals to convert.

open image in gallery Scammers sometimes ask for gift cards as they are harder to trace ( Getty Images )

5. Money-mule grooming.

The fraudster may send the victim money or expensive items and ask them to “hold” or “forward” it. Victims often do not realise they are being used to illegally launder money for criminals.

6. Deepfake and AI-enhanced romance scams.

Scammers increasingly use images and videos which have been altered using AI (artificial intelligence) to make identities appear more convincing. They may also use photos that have been stolen from elsewhere online to create fake identities.

7. Isolation and control scams.

The fraudster isolates the victim from family and friends so they cannot get advice or perspective. Typical behaviours include asking to keep a relationship secret and reinforcing ideas of a “future together” to deepen their victim’s dependency.