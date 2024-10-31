UK house sales jumped 9% in September, says HMRC

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The number of home sales in September was 9% higher than the same month last year, according to figures from HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC).

Across the UK, an estimated 91,820 house sales took place in September, which was also a fraction higher than in August.

This marked the first time that sales increased month on month, although by less than 1%, since May, HMRC said.

In the financial year so far, April to September, an estimated 547,350 home sales have taken place.

Hope has started to return to the housing market but sales growth has stagnated in recent months, property experts said.

Nick Leeming, chairman of estate agency group Jackson-Stops, said home-buyers have been “pressing on with their searches amid falling interest rates and positive wage growth”.

“Yet, transaction levels are becoming more stagnant month on month due to the lack of available stock on the market at this time which would enable more purchases,” he said.

Experts also pointed out that the Chancellor’s decisions on stamp duty in Wednesday’s Budget could squeeze first-time and second-home buyers next year.

The property sector was dealt a blow with Rachel Reeves announcing an increase to stamp duty charges on second homes and failing to extend tax relief for first-time buyers.

Nathan Emerson, chief executive of Propertymark, said: “As we move towards the end of the year, it remains upbeat to witness a real transformation within the housing sector with an overall trend of growth.”

Activity could pick up further with the Bank of England widely expected to cut the UK interest rate again next week, from the current level of 5%.

“However, there are some aspects contained within yesterday’s Budget which are extremely disappointing, with first-time buyers feeling the brunt,” Mr Emerson said.

Jackson-Stops chairman Mr Leeming added: “The Budget missed a clear opportunity to introduce stamp duty reform, something that could have also helped to stimulate greater activity within the market.”