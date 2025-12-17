The Oscars will move to YouTube in 2029, leaving longtime home of ABC
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced a major change for the Oscars
In a seismic shift for one of television’s marquee events, the Academy Awards will depart ABC and begin streaming on YouTube beginning in 2029, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences announced Wednesday.
ABC will continue to broadcast the annual ceremony through 2028. That year will mark the 100th Oscars.
But starting in 2029, YouTube will retain global rights to streaming the Oscars through 2033.
