The US military has begun withdrawing troops and equipment from Kabul airport, the Pentagon said Saturday.

“We have begun retrograding,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said at a press conference while declining to give specific numbers on how many troops had left and how many remained.

He and other officials said the US would remain in control of the airport until the final withdrawal date slated for the end of the month.

In the meantime, he said, “the threats are still very real. They’re very dynamic, and we are monitoring them literally in real time.”

The Pentagon held the conference following a Friday airstrike that killed two influential ISIS members, called Saturday by officials “a facilitator and a planner.” The names of insurgents killed have not been released.

This week was particularly volatile and bloody in Afghanistan as the country’s citizens clamoured to flee ahead of the August 31 date for US withdrawal. The Taliban has taken control of the country and also reportedly has a presence at the airport.

On Thursday, an attack outside the airport killed 13 US service members and nearly 150 others.