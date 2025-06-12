Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Latest: Air India plane bound for London crashes with 242 passengers onboard

Air India says a London-bound flight crashed shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad airport Thursday with 242 passengers and crew onboard

The Associated Press
Thursday 12 June 2025 11:30 BST

Air India says a London-bound flight crashed shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad airport Thursday with 242 passengers and crew onboard.

The airline said flight AI 171, a Boeing 787-8, crashed into a residential area near the airport in Ahmedabad, a northwestern city with a population of more than 5 million, five minutes after taking off at 1:38 p.m. local time.

The plane was bound for London Gatwick Airport and was carrying 169 Indians, 53 Britons, seven Portuguese and one Canadian, Air India said.

Visuals on local television channels showed smoke billowing from the crash site.

Here's the latest:

___

India's foreign minister says ‘deeply shocked’ by the crash

India’s foreign minister, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, said he was “deeply shocked to learn about the flight crash in Ahmedabad" in a post on X. “Our prayers are with the passengers and their families,” he said.

___

Passengers included Indian, British, Portuguese and Canadian nationals

Air India in a statement said there were 242 passengers and crew members on board the Boeing 787-8 aircraft.

Of these, 169 are Indian nationals, 53 British, one Canadian and seven Portuguese. The injured are being taken to the nearest hospitals.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in