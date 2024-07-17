List of top Emmy nominees

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Partial list of top nominees for the annual prime-time Emmy Awards, announced Wednesday by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. For the complete list, visit Emmys.com.

Drama series

“The Crown,” Netflix

“Fallout,” Prime Video

“The Gilded Age,” HBO/Max

“The Morning Show,” Apple TV+

“Mr. & Mrs. Smith,” Prime Video

“Shogun,” FX

“Slow Horses,” Apple TV+

“3 Body Problem,” Netflix”

Comedy series

“Abbott Elementary,” ABC

“The Bear,” FX

“Curb Your Enthusiasm,” HBO/Max

“Hacks,” HBO/Max

“Only Murders in the Building,” Hulu

“Palm Royale,” Apple TV+

“Reservation Dogs,” FX

“What We Do in the Shadows,” FX

Actor in a drama series

Idris Elba, “Hijack”

Donald Glover, “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”

Walter Goggins, “Fallout”

Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”

Hiroyuki Sanada, “Shogun”

Dominic West, “The Crown”

Actress in a drama series

Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”

Carrie Coon, “The Gilded Age”

Maya Erskine, “Mr. And Mrs. Smith”

Anna Sawai, “Shogun”

Imelda Staunton, “The Crown”

Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show”

Actor in a comedy series

Matt Berry, “What We Do in the Shadows”

Larry David, “Curb Your Enthusiasm”

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, “Reservation Dogs.”

Actress in a comedy series

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”

Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building”

Maya Rudolph, “Loot”

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Kristin Wiig, “Palm Royale”

___

For more coverage on this year’s Emmy Awards and recent television shows, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/television