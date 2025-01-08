Wildfire burns through LA enclave known for its beaches and celebrity allure

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rimmed to the south by a 3-mile stretch of Pacific beach, and to the north by craggy bluffs and deep, verdant canyons, the seaside enclave of Pacific Palisades has long been a celebrity hideaway and magnet for those drawn to nature’s doorstep not far from the skyline of downtown Los Angeles.

Venerated in song and a backdrop for a long list of films and TV shows, The Beach Boys celebrated its famous waves in “Surfin’ U.S.A.” The comedian Jerry Lewis lived there and was once honorary mayor, and the eponymously named TV series “Pacific Palisades” was produced by Aaron Spelling.

Bookended by Malibu to the west and Santa Monica to the southeast, the neighborhood of 23,000 within sprawling Los Angeles might not be as well known as its neighbors, but it has a rich, celebrity-studded history that followed its founding in the early 1920s.

A raging coastal wildfire Tuesday put the community in the headlines, as firefighters sought to hold off the spreading flames amid a strengthening windstorm as thousands of residents fled for safety. Smoke from the fire was visible for miles along the coastline.

Actor James Woods was among those who posted footage of flames burning on a hill near his home. “Standing in my driveway, getting ready to evacuate,” Woods said in the short video on X.

Actor Steve Guttenberg, who lives in the Pacific Palisades, urged people who abandoned their cars to leave their keys behind so they could be moved to make way for fire trucks. “This is not a parking lot,” Guttenberg told KTLA.

Envisioned a century ago as a religious commune, today Pacific Palisades' narrow, winding roads are lined with homes clinging to the hillsides overlooking the ocean. The median listing price is $4.6 million, with one eight-bedroom estate priced at nearly $40 million, according to the website Realtor.com

The community also is known for its walkable, small-town like commercial district, which lures visitors with its farmers’ market and trendy restaurants and shops. One of its most popular attractions is the Getty Villa, a branch of the famous J. Paul Getty Museum focused on Greek and Roman antiquities.